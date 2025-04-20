Who said what- top 5 expert reactions to Vaibhav Suryavanshi's impressive debut in RR Vs LSG IPL 2025 match ft. Sanjay Manjrekar

Rajasthan Royals' (RR) Vaibhav Suryavanshi took the cricketing world by storm, smashing his first-ever ball in the IPL for a maximum. The 14-year-old prodigy scored 34 runs from 20 balls on his debut IPL outing against Lucknow Super Giants on Saturday, April 19, in Jaipur.

The experienced Shardul Thakur was on the receiving end of the youngster's first-ball six. He followed up by depositing Avesh Khan for another maximum in the second over of the innings.

Survayanshi, in all, smashed two boundaries and three maximums and added 85 runs for the first wicket with Yashasvi Jasiwal. Numerous cricket experts were left in awe by the youngster's impressive debut. Here is a look at five expert reactions on his knock:

#1 Sanjay Manjrekar

The former Indian batter was impressed with Suryavanshi's impressive debut. Speaking to JioHotstar (via India Today), Manjrekar stated:

"Just imagine—parents in their late 30s or early 40s watching this. It was unbelievable. His first two sixes came off good deliveries, and then he showed great maturity against the spinners. He impressed everyone. When he got out, it looked like he might cry—and at his age, that would’ve been completely natural."

He further added:

"Full credit to Rajasthan Royals for trusting him, giving him the best possible platform at the top of the order, even with another left-hander alongside. They've truly unveiled a new wonder boy."

Manjrekar also credited the Rajasthan Royals management for picking Raghuvanshi in their squad.

#2 Sam Billings

Billings, who is currently a part of the PSL, was all praises for Raghuvanshi. He also compared the said shot to the one played by Yuvraj Singh during his prime. He tweeted:

"This is utterly adburd!!!!! First ball. Look at that bat swing too, like prime Yuvi ...wow."

#3 Irfan Pathan

The former Indian all-rounder praised the young Vaibhav Raghuvanshi on his YouTube channel. Pathan said:

"Vaibhav Suryavanshi- Generational talent. The 14 year old boy playing in the IPL for the first time against experienced bowlers like Shardul Thakur and Avesh Khan who have played for India. He smashed the first ball against both these bowlers for a six over covers and down the ground."

He further added:

"When I was playing for India U-15, I was very nervous playing with players of my age. After picking up a hat-trick my confidence grew. But I was playing against all players of my age. There were no international players. The IPL is watched by the entire world. The 14 year old Raghuvanshi has shocked everyone with his power and wrist play. He played a mature knock."

Pathan was awestruck by how Raghyvanshi played fearless cricket against some of the best players in the world.

#4 Aakash Chopra

Aakash Chorpra is known for his sharp and witty analysis. Vaibhav Suryavanshi's knock gave Chopra an opportunity to praise him on his YouTube channel. He stated:

"We have all heard about Greatest Of All Time (GOAT). But he is the YOAT Youngest Of All Time. His name is Vaibhav Suryavanshi. The first delivery of Lord Thakur was deposited in the stands for a six. One more 80 m six was smashed against Avesh Khan. The Kid has arrived at 14 years and 23 days".

He further added:

"The IPL has given him the platform. He has given many youngters inspiration to play cricket at a young age. He is doing wonders at such a young age".

#5 Damien Fleming

The former Australian pacer heaped praises on the youngster on X. He tweeted:

"Vaibhav on IPL Debut. Hits first ball for 6....Over Cover. 14 years of age."

