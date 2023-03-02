Who is the surgeon who is likely to operate on Jasprit Bumrah?

In the latest development in the Jasprit Bumrah injury saga, the fast bowler is expected to head to New Zealand for surgery on his troublesome back.

According to media reports, the medical team of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) in consultation with the National Cricket Academy (NCA) has finalized a New Zealand surgeon, who had worked on England’s injury-prone pacer Jofra Archer. Apparently, arrangements are being made to flow Bumrah to Auckland at the earliest.

Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Mumbai Indians (MI) recently suffered a big blow when it was reported that Bumrah would miss the entire 2023 season of the T20 league due to persistent issues with his back. There are also doubts about his availability for the World Test Championship (WTC) final at The Oval in June if India qualifies for the same.

According to a report in Cricbuzz, Christchurch-based surgeon Rowan Schouten is likely to operate on Bumrah. Schouten has worked with Grahame Inglis, a renowned surgeon in the field of orthopedics.

Speaking of Inglis, he operated upon former New Zealand fast Shane Bond. Incidentally, Bond is the bowling coach of the Mumbai Indians franchise and could have suggested Schouten's name.

The report added that Schouten, who is regarded as one of the best in his field, had also assisted Inglis in the surgery of Australian fast bowlers James Pattinson and Jason Behrendorff, apart from Archer.

Apparently, the NCA medical team considered surgery as the last option, with Bumrah failing to recover from his back injury despite constant rehabilitation. An NCA doctor could also accompany the fast bowler for the surgery.

Bumrah, who is expected to be out of action for 20-25 weeks post-surgery, had earlier visited a specialist in England in 2019 after he was diagnosed with a stress fracture in the lower back.

When did Jasprit Bumrah last play a match for India?

29-year-old Bumrah, who is Team India’s lead pacer across the three formats of the game, hasn’t represented the country in any format since September 25, 2022. His last match for India was a T20I against Australia in Hyderabad. He bowled four overs in which he was hammered for 50 runs.

After being ruled out of the Asia Cup in the UAE last year, Bumrah was initially named in the Indian squad for the T20 World Cup in Australia. However, he was later declared unfit and replaced by Mohammed Shami.

