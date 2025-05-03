Who is Swastik Chikara? 5 interesting facts about RCB batter seen fanboying over Virat Kohli during IPL 2025

Swastik Chikara is yet to make his IPL debut but he has become quite popular among the IPL fans on social media. The reason behind Swastik's popularity is the way he has been fanboying over Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) legend Virat Kohli in the social media clips.

At the beginning of the season, a clip went viral, where Swastik Chikara disclosed that he tested Virat Kohli's perfume to check whether he is using a quality brand. Even on May 3, Swastik dropped a photo with Virat on Instagram, saying that he follows the king wherever he goes without using GPS.

Swastik Chikara has over 3 lakh followers on Instagram now, and here are five things to know about the RCB youngster.

#1 Swastik Chikara was born in 2005

At the time of writing, Chikara is 20 years and 30 days old. The Royal Challengers Bengaluru youngster was born on April 3, 2005 in Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh. His father's name is Surender Chikara.

When Virat Kohli rose to the top of the cricket world, Chikara was a teenager. Hence, it should not be a surprise seeing him fanboying over the RCB legend.

#2 Swastik Chikara is a batter who can bowl off-spin

Chikara is a specialist batter. Royal Challengers Bengaluru have a stacked batting lineup in IPL 2025, which is why they have not been able to accomodate Chikara in their playing XI yet.

The uncapped player can also bowl right-arm off-spin. It will be interesting to see if the Royal Challengers Bengaluru give him a chance to play in IPL 2025.

#3 Swastik has been a part of the Delhi Capitals team in the past

Before getting a contract from the Royal Challengers Bengaluru, Swastik Chikara was a part of the Delhi Capitals (DC) franchise in the Indian Premier League. Swastik did not get a single chance to play for DC as well.

The youngster is trying to make the most out of the IPL exposure and learning new things about the game from his seniors. It is just a matter of time before he gets a chance to display his talent on the grand stage.

#4 Swastik Chikara's domestic cricket stats

Chikara has the experience of playing two first-class matches, six List-A matches and four T20 matches. He has scored one century in List-A format, with his highest score being 117.

The youngster is yet to touch the 50-run mark in first-class cricket and T20 matches. Surprisingly, he has just 15 runs in four T20s at a strike rate of 57.69.

#5 Hardik Pandya is Swastik's idol

While Swastik has been fanboying over Virat Kohli this season, he shared an Instagram post with Hardik Pandya in April and labeled him as his idol. Here's what the RCB youngster wrote in the caption:

"IDK who needed to hear this… but manifesting does work. Idol"

Swastik's photo went viral on Instagram, gaining over one million likes on the platform. His RCB teammate Yash Dayal jokingly asked how Mumbai Indians captain Hardik Pandya felt after meeting him.

