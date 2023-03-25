Who took the first hat-trick in each T20 league?

Taking a hat-trick in any format of cricket is a big achievement for any bowler. A hat-trick in a cricket match means the bowler has taken three wickets off three successive deliveries.

Some fans feel that taking a hat-trick in shorter formats is relatively easier than Test cricket. This may be due to the fact that after a certain point in time in T20s, the batters only aim to play big shots irrespective of the line-length of a delivery.

Still, only a few bowlers have managed to take hat-tricks in T20 leagues. Mumbai Indians bowler Issy Wong achieved this fear in the Women's Premier League against UP Warriorz on Friday night. She became the first player to secure a hat-trick in the WPL.

On that note, here's a list of bowlers who took the first hat-trick in various T20 leagues.

#1 1st hat-trick in IPL - Lakshmipathy Balaji

Former Chennai Super Kings pacer Lakshmipathy Balaji was the first bowler to take three wickets in as many successive balls of an IPL match. He accomplished the feat against Kings XI Punjab on May 10, 2008.

Balaji's three victims were Irfan Pathan, Piyush Chawla and VRV Singh. He finished with figures of 5/24, helping CSK beat KXIP by 18 runs.

#2 BBL - Xavier Doherty

Former Australian left-arm spinner Xavier Doherty was the first player to take a hat-trick in Australia's Big Bash League. Doherty took three wickets in three balls for Hobart Hurricanes against Sydney Thunder in the 2012/13 BBL season.

Simon Keen, Ryan Carter and Cameron Borgas were the three victims of Doherty. Keen was caught out, Carter got stumped, while Doherty trapped Borgas in front of his stumps.

#3 PSL - Mohammad Amir

Pakistan's left-arm fast bowler Mohammad Amir was the first bowler to register three wickets in three balls of a Pakistan Super League match. Amir's hat-trick came for Karachi Kings against Lahore Qalandars on February 5, 2016.

Playing at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Amir dismissed Dwayne Bravo, Zohaib Khan and Kevon Cooper off successive balls in the 19th over to help Karachi win the match.

#4 LPL - Wanindu Hasaranga

Sri Lankan all-rounder Wanindu Hasaranga became the first bowler to claim a hatr-trick in Lanka Premier League last year. Playing for the Kandy Falcons against the Colombo Stars, Hasaranga scalped the wickets of Dinesh Chandimal, Benny Howell and Seekuge Prasanna in the space of three balls.

Hasaranga's brilliance helped Kandy Falcons record a massive 109-run win against the Stars in that contest.

#5 CPL - Rashid Khan

Rashid Khan is among the world's best T20 bowlers. He has been playing in T20 leagues across the world, and the Afghanistan star owns the record for taking the first hat-trick in a Caribbean Premier League match.

Khan rose to the occasion in the Eliminator game of CPL 2017, bagging three wickets in three balls for Guyana Amazon Warriors against Jamaica Tallawahs. He rattled the stumps of Andre McCarthy, Jonathan Foo and Rovman Powell off back-to-back deliveries in the 15th over.

#6 BPL - Mohammad Sami

Former Pakistan fast bowler Mohammad Sami took the hat-trick for the first time in a Bangladesh Premier League match back in 2012. He achieved the feat while representing Duronto Rajshahi against the Dhaka Gladiators.

Sami dismissed Darren Stevens, Aftab Ahmed and Naved-ul-Hasan bowled out off three back-to-back balls in the 20th over of the innings. Rajshahi won that game by 14 runs.

