Who is Vijayakanth Viyaskanth? 5 interesting facts about Sri Lankan spinner signed by SRH for IPL 2024

Vijayakanth Viyaskanth has been announced as a replacement for his countryman, Wanindu Hasaranga, in the SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) squad for the 2024 edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL).

A few days ago, the Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) informed the BCCI of Hasaranga's unavailability, citing the reasons for rehabilitation and rest required to heal the spinner's left ankle. It is evident that SLC wants Hasaranga to be fully fit ahead of the crucial T20 World Cup in June this year.

As a result, Viyaskanth received a call-up to the SRH squad. The 22-year-old spinner has featured in a total of 33 T20s, picking up 42 wickets at an economy of 6.76. On that note, let's take a look at five interesting facts about the young Sri Lankan spinner.

1) Vijayakanth Viyaskanth represented Sri Lanka in 2023 Asian Games

Viyaskanth made his T20I debut for Sri Lanka against Afghanistan at the 2023 Asian Games in Hangzhou. He picked up the wicket of Shahidullah Kamal and returned with figures of 1/28. Moreover, he remained unbeaten on 13 off 19, while hitting a single four.

2) Played for champion MI Emirates in ILT20 2024

The talented spinner featured for the MI Emirates in the International League T20 (ILT20) in 2024. He went on to take eight wickets in four games at an economy rate of less than 6. His best figures of 3/22 in four overs helped Emirates to register a secure a 45-run victory over Gulf Giants in Qualifier 1.

3) First born-and-bred cricketer from Jaffna to appear in TV

From the 1980s until 2009, Jaffna was controlled by the Liberation Tigers of Tamil Eelam (LTTE), and there had been no cricketers playing for Sri Lanka from this area.

However, things changed when Vijayakanth Viyaskanth made his Lanka Premier League debut, while playing for the Jaffna Kings in December 2020. He finished with figures of 1/29 in four overs, while dismissing Angelo Mathews.

4) Ravichandran Ashwin is his idol

A few years back. Ravichandran Ashwin revealed that Viyaskanth wanted to meet him and take bowling tips.

Last year, Viyaskanth, while receiving his Player of the Match award in LPL, disclosed that he regularly speaks to Ashwin on Instagram. Here's what the Indian spinner said to Vijayakanth Viyaskanth in his YouTube video in January 2023.

“Tamil Nadu used to play in Sri Lanka as part of the MG Gopalan Trophy. There are talks to revive the series. If so, then I hope to meet you there. All the best for your career."

5) Joined Rajasthan Royals as a net bowler in 2023

Ahead of IPL 2023, Vijayakanth Viyaskanth was invited to be the net bowler for the Rajasthan Royals. This came after the recommendation of the Director of Cricket of Royals, Kumar Sangakkara.

The youngster certainly reaped the fruit of his impressive performances in the LPL 2022, where he picked up 13 wickets to help Jaffna lift the title.