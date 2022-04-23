Who won today's IPL match 2022, KKR vs GT - Match 35?

The Gujarat Titans (GT) beat the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) by 8 runs in today’s IPL match at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai.

Batting first after winning the toss, Gujarat were held to an under-par 156 for 9 as Tim Southee (3/24) and Andre Russell (4/5) shone with the ball. Russell then came in and slammed 48 in 25 balls. However, Kolkata failed to prevent their fourth consecutive loss, as they only reached 148 for 8 in their 20 overs.

KKR getting close to winning was thanks to Russell’s monster hitting. Kolkata had crumbled to 98 for 6 in the chase. However, the West Indian struck one four and six sixes to give his team hope. Kolkata needed 29 with two overs to go. Russell launched the third ball from Yash Dayal over the ropes with ease. The pacer, however, came back well to concede only three off the last two balls.

With 18 needed off the last over, Russell clobbered a full toss from Alzarri Joseph for a huge six over long-on. However, the pacer came back brilliantly to bounce out his fellow West Indian. Russell had to go for a big hit, but mistimed the pull and Lockie Ferguson judged the pressure catch brilliantly. Umesh and Southee failed to find any big hits as GT survived the Russell scare.

IndianPremierLeague @IPL



win by 8 runs and are back to the of the table



#TATAIPL #KKRvGT WHAT A WIN! @gujarat_titans win by 8 runs and are back to theof the table WHAT A WIN! 👊@gujarat_titans win by 8 runs and are back to the 🔝 of the table 👏#TATAIPL #KKRvGT https://t.co/PylbPa6HD1

Mohammed Shami and Ferguson got Gujarat off to a brilliant start with the ball as Kolkata stumbled to 34 for 3 by the end of the powerplay. Due to team changes, KKR had to open with Sam Billings. He perished in the very first over though, top-edging a bouncer from Shami after making 4. The pacer also sent back Sunil Narine (5), who whipped a short-of-a-length ball to short fine leg.

Ferguson joined the wicket-taking act as Nitish Rana (2) poked at a sharp delivery outside off. The on-field umpire turned down the appeal, but GT went for the DRS and KKR were in deeper trouble as UltraEdge showed a spike. Kolkata needed a decent innings from skipper Shreyas Iyer, but he too perished cheaply. On 12, Shreyas nicked left-arm seamer Dayal and was back in the dugout.

Rinku Singh, who took four catches, kept KKR’s hopes alive with some well-timed boundaries. However, his promising innings ended on 35 off 28 as his attempted heave off Dayal ended up as a catch to the keeper. Russell came in and attacked right away, hammering Dayal for two sixes and a four.

IndianPremierLeague @IPL Milestone Alert



Congratulations to wickets in the



#KKRvGT Milestone AlertCongratulations to @rashidkhan_19 who completeswickets in the #TATAIPL as he scalps Venkatesh Iyer's wicket 🚨 Milestone Alert 🚨Congratulations to @rashidkhan_19 who completes 1️⃣0️⃣0️⃣ wickets in the #TATAIPL as he scalps Venkatesh Iyer's wicket 👏👏#KKRvGT https://t.co/kQe1qNftn9

GT struck at the other end to stay ahead in the chase. Venkatesh Iyer’s (17) slog sweep off Rashid Khan was brilliantly caught by Abhinav Manohar at deep midwicket, who was tantalizingly close to the ropes. With the scalp, Rashid also completed 100 IPL wickets. The spin master wasn't done yet as he soon cleaned up Shivam Mavi with a googly. Despite Russell's blitz, GT hung on for victory.

Southee, Russell shine as KKR restrict GT to 156 for 9

Tim Southee excelled with the ball for KKR. Pic: IPLT20.COM

Southee claimed 3 for 24 while Russell picked up four wickets in the last over of the innings as Kolkata restricted Gujarat to 156 for 9 after losing the toss and bowling first. Skipper Hardik Pandya top-scored for GT with 67 from 49 but found little support from the rest. Thus, despite being well-placed at 133 for 2 in the 17th over, they failed to cross even the 160 mark.

GT did not begin their innings on a positive note as Shubman Gill (7) nicked Southee down the leg-side while trying to tickle one fine. Hardik came into bat at No. 3 and began with two fours in the same over. At the other end, Wriddhiman Saha struck Umesh Yadav for four and six off consecutive deliveries. Kolkata kept things quiet in the next few overs as Gujarat ended the powerplay on 47 for 1.

IndianPremierLeague @IPL



Wriddhiman Saha falls for 25.



Follow the match bit.ly/TataIpl-2022-35

#TATAIPL | #KKRvGT @y_umesh gets his first wicket breaking the 75-run partnershipWriddhiman Saha falls for 25.Follow the match @y_umesh gets his first wicket breaking the 75-run partnership 💪Wriddhiman Saha falls for 25. Follow the match ▶️ bit.ly/TataIpl-2022-35#TATAIPL | #KKRvGT https://t.co/fU5SYJD1xW

Hardik broke free and struck two sixes and a four across two overs. Umesh, however, broke the second-wicket stand of 75 as he had Saha (25) caught at backward point as the batter attempted a scoop. Hardik soon brought up his half-century, and in the company of David Miller, seemed to be taking Gujarat to a position of strength.

Miller fell to Shivam Mavi for 27 after miscuing an off-cutter, and KKR trampled Gujarat after that. Hardik holed out as he failed to get enough bat on a pull off Southee. Rashid (0) perished in the same over while attempting to take on another short ball.

Russell then had wickets for fun in the last over. Abhinav Manohar (2), Ferguson (0) and Rahul Tewatia’s (17) attempted big hits landed safely in the hands of fielders, while Dayal (0) chipped a return catch.

IPL 2022, KKR vs GT: Who won Man of the Match today?

Hardik yet again played a captain’s knock for GT. He was the only batter from either side to cross 50. The experienced duo of Shami (2/20) and Rashid (2/22) were excellent with the ball and kept KKR on the backfoot. Dayal was expensive but picked up two important wickets.

IndianPremierLeague @IPL



move to 96/2 after 12 overs.



Follow the match bit.ly/TataIpl-2022-35

#TATAIPL | #KKRvGT A captain's knock from @hardikpandya7 as he brings up his @gujarat_titans move to 96/2 after 12 overs.Follow the match A captain's knock from @hardikpandya7 as he brings up his 5⃣0⃣ 👏👏@gujarat_titans move to 96/2 after 12 overs. Follow the match ▶️ bit.ly/TataIpl-2022-35#TATAIPL | #KKRvGT https://t.co/rFciUM6IQ7

Russell had a wonderful all-round game for KKR. After picking up four wickets in one over, he came out and played a superb knock that almost lifted the team to victory out of nowhere. Southee excelled with the ball, sending back Gill, Hardik and Rashid.

Rashid was named the Player of the Match for his figures of 2 for 22.

Catch the daily IPL live score updates and the latest IPL 2022 points table here at Sportskeeda.

Edited by Sai Krishna