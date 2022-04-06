Who won yesterday's IPL match 2022, KKR vs MI - Match 14?

The Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) defeated the Mumbai Indians (MI) by five wickets in yesterday’s IPL match at the Maharashtra Cricket Association (MCA) Stadium in Pune. Set to chase 162, Kolkata romped home in 16 overs as Pat Cummins equaled the record for the fastest IPL fifty.

Cummins came into bat in the 14th over after Andre Russell’s dismissal. The match was finely balanced at that point, with Kolkata needing 61 from 41 balls. However, Cummins was absolutely sensational with his big hitting and clubbed an unbeaten 56 off only 15 balls, with four fours and six sixes, to make a mockery of the target.

He began with a six and four off Tymal Mills to end the 14th over. Jasprit Bumrah was then clattered for a six and a four. With 35 needed off five overs, Mumbai still had faint hopes. It evaporated in no time as Cummins bludgeoned the first four balls from Daniel Sams for 6,4,6,6.

There was more drama as the KKR batter was caught off a high full toss, which was called a no-ball. Cummins equaled the record for the fastest IPL fifty (14 balls) by pulling a slower ball to deep square leg for four. The extra delivery in the over allowed Cummins to finish off the match in style as he dispatched another length delivery over the bowler’s head for a maximum. Before Mumbai could come to terms with what had hit them, the game was over with four full overs to spare.

Kolkata got off to a poor start in their chase of 162, losing Ajinkya Rahane (7) in the fifth over. Mills got a wicket with his first ball as the KKR opener miscued a pull. The left-arm seamer could have had Shreyas Iyer as well in the same over but Ishan Kishan could not cling on to a chance down leg. The KKR skipper did not last long, though. Having made 10, he mistimed a short ball off Sams and was caught at square leg. The wicket ended Kolkata’s powerplay on a disappointing 35 for 2.

Sam Billings looked in excellent touch, launching Murugan Ashwin and Basil Thampi for sixes in consecutive overs. However, Ashwin had the last laugh as he forced the KKR batter to slice a full ball to long-off. The leg-spinner had his second when Nitish Rana (8) pulled a short delivery straight to deep midwicket.

At the other end, Venkatesh Iyer was beginning to find some momentum. After a slow start, he swept Ashwin for a maximum in the 10th over. Russell came in and struck a couple of meaty blows. However, the short ball again did the trick as the West Indian top-edged Mills to point, having made 11. Venkatesh brought up a hard fought fifty and then enjoyed the show from the other end as Cummins came, saw and conquered.

Late surge lifts MI to 161/4 against KKR after slow start

Suryakumar Yadav made an impressive comeback for Mumbai. Pic: IPLT20.COM

Suryakumar Yadav (52 off 36) and Tilak Varma (38* off 27) featured in a fourth-wicket stand of 83 as the Mumbai Indians recovered from 55 for 3 to post a competitive 161 for 4. Sent into bat after losing the toss, MI struggled for rhythm in the first half before Suryakumar, Varma and Kieron Pollard (22* off 5) provided them with the final flourish.

MI skipper Rohit Sharma (3) looked out of sorts before top-edging an attempted pull off Umesh Yadav. Dewald Brevis (29 off 19) looked promising during his stay out in the middle, even slamming a couple of sixes, before being stumped off Varun Chakravarthy’s bowling.

Ishan Kishan’s unconvincing knock came to an end in the 11th over for 14 off 21 balls. He tried to break the shackles against Cummins, but only managed to give a catch to midwicket. Umesh could have had Varma on 3 but Ajinkya Rahane put down a top edge. Suryakumar added insult to injury, smacking the KKR pacer for four and six off the last two balls.

Suryakumar and Varma went berserk at the death. The 17th over began with the latter slamming a six off Chakravarthy over deep midwicket and a four over cover. 17 came off the over as Mumbai gained further momentum in the innings.

Suryakumar’s innings ended at the start of the last over as he was caught behind off Cummins. However, Pollard came in and whacked three sixes in five balls, with the last two deliveries top-edged over the keeper for maximums.

IPL 2022, KKR vs MI: Who won Man of the Match yesterday?

Suryakumar made an excellent start to his IPL 2022 campaign, smashing a typically aggressive half-century. His innings gave Mumbai direction after a poor first half. Varma continued to impress with an unbeaten 38 off 27. Ashwin, with figures of 2 for 25, was MI’s best bowler of the day.

For Kolkata, Yadav was once again their best bowler with 1 for 25. He dismissed Mumbai captain Rohit and was economical. With the bat, Venkatesh Iyer held the innings together after the early loss of wickets. Cummins then came in and snatched the game away from MI.

Cummins was named the Player of the Match for his sensational half-century and two wickets.

Edited by Sai Krishna