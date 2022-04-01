Who won yesterday's IPL match 2022, KKR vs PBKS - Match 8?

The Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) defeated the Punjab Kings (PBKS) by six wickets in yesterday’s IPL match at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. Chasing 138, Kolkata found themselves in trouble at 51 for 4. However, Andre Russell smashed an unbeaten 70 off 31 balls to lift the team to a comprehensive win with 33 balls to spare.

After getting off to a slow start, Russell launched Harpreet Brar for two sixes as KKR reached 73 for 4 at the halfway stage. In the 12th over of the innings, Russell clobbered fellow West Indian Odean Smith for three sixes and a four to put KKR in control of the chase. The horror didn’t end there for Smith as a free hit off a no-ball was deposited by Sam Billings over the bowler’s head for another maximum. 30 runs came off the over, bringing the equation down to 29 from 48 balls.

Russell brought up a blistering fifty off 26 balls by hammering a full toss from Arshdeep Singh down the ground for four. The PBKS pacer had overstepped as well. The over ended with Russell chipping one over cover for another maximum. The match finished rather quickly in the next over as Dre Russ clobbered Liam Livingstone for consecutive sixes.

Earlier, although KKR lost two wickets in the powerplay, they did well to score 51. Ajinkya Rahane (12) looked good as he hit three boundaries before outside-edging Kagiso Rabada to short third man.

Shreyas Iyer came in and got into his groove right away, hitting four fours in three overs. At the other end, though, Venkatesh Iyer’s poor run continued. He fell to Odean Smith for 3 off 7, slapping the pacer to cover. Harpreet Brar lost control of the ball but managed to hold on as he tumbled forward.

Immediately after the powerplay, Rahul Chahar struck twice in his first over as KKR’s chase stumbled. Skipper Shreyas (26) top-edged a slog-sweep while Nitish Rana (0) was trapped in front of the stumps, foxed by a googly.

At 51 for 4, PBKS were in the contest but Russell was in the mood and proved unstoppable. Billings (24* off 23) was content watching the fun from the non-striker’s end.

KKR pacer Umesh Yadav claims 4 to rip through PBKS

Kolkata pacer Umesh Yadav claimed four wickets. Pic: IPLT20.COM

Umesh Yadav continued his excellent run with the ball for KKR, claiming 4 for 23 as PBKS were cleaned up for 137. Tim Southee also chipped in with two wickets, while spinners Varun Chakravarthy (0/14) and Sunil Narine (1/23) yet again stifled the opponents. Kolkata never allowed the Punjab batters to settle.

Bowling first after winning the toss, KKR got off to an excellent start as Yadav trapped Mayank Agarwal (1) leg-before with one that nipped back in. Bhanuka Rajapaksa came in and hit a flurry of boundaries. In fact, in the fourth over of the innings, he clattered Shivam Mavi for 4, 6, 6 and 6. However, the bowler had his revenge immediately after as he forced Rajapaksa to spoon a catch to mid-off. The batter’s innings lasted 9 balls but produced 31 runs.

Shikhar Dhawan (16) was caught behind off Tim Southee, trying to get some momentum into his innings. Liam Livingstone (19) registered another failure as his attempted big hit off Yadav found long-off. Narine then proved too good for Raj Bawa (11) as the young batter was cleaned up. His dismissal meant PBKS had lost half their side for 84.

Punjab needed something special from Shahrukh Khan, but he was back in the hut without scoring after mistiming an attempted big hit off Southee. Yadav got two in his fourth over, which was the 15th of the innings, as PBKS continued sliding. Harpreet Brar (14) was knocked over, while Rahul Chahar (0) was bounced out.

Kagiso Rabada’s quickfire 25 gave the innings some momentum. After his dismissal, Arshdeep Singh was run out without scoring as KKR brought Punjab’s innings to a close in 18.2 overs.

IPL 2022, KKR vs PBKS: Who won Man of the Match yesterday?

Yadav was once again top-notch for Kolkata. He delivered the early breakthrough and kept picking up key scalps thereafter. Southee did well to claim two, while Chakravarthy finished his spell with an economy of under four. When KKR batted, Russell power was on display as he plundered the Punjab bowlers for eight sixes and two fours.

For PBKS, Rajapaksa 9-ball 31 was the standout effort, although the franchise would have wanted it to last longer. Leggie Chahar was superb with the ball. He dismissed Shreyas and Rana in one over and went for only 13 in his four.

KKR pacer Yadav was named the Player of the Match for his four-fer.

