Who won yesterday's IPL match 2022, LSG vs RCB - Match 72 (Eliminator)?

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) beat the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) by 14 runs in yesterday’s (May 25) IPL match (Eliminator) at Eden Gardens in Kolkata.

Batting first after losing the toss, Rajat Patidar’s terrific hundred (112* off 54) saw Bangalore post 207/4. KL Rahul top-scored for Lucknow with 79 off 58 in the second innings. However, his effort was in vain as LSG were held to 193/6. RCB will now meet the Rajasthan Royals (RR) on Friday in Qualifier 2 to decide the second finalist of IPL 2022 alongside Gujarat Titans.

Chasing a mammoth 208, Lucknow got off to a disastrous start as Quinton de Kock (6) fell in the first over to Mohammed Siraj. He tried to loft the RCB pacer over mid-on but failed to get enough elevation on the stroke. Manan Vohra (19) struck Josh Hazlewood for a four and a six but fell to the next delivery, miscuing a heave to midwicket.

Rahul smashed Siraj for a four and two sixes in the sixth over as LSG ended the powerplay on 62/2. The Lucknow skipper found some support from Deepak Hooda as the duo went about rebuilding the innings. RCB's bowlers, however, kept things extremely tight and did not allow any easy boundaries. Although they had eight wickets in hand, LSG needed a daunting 100 off the last seven overs.

Hooda gave Lucknow hope by clobbering Wanindu Hasaranga for two huge sixes in the 15th over. The cunning leg-spinner, though, had his revenge, cleaning up the aggressive batter for 45 off 26 as he missed his slog.

Marcus Stoinis, however, came in and launched the bowler for a maximum over deep midwicket. Despite the wicket, 18 came off the over. With the pressure rising, Rahul struck Hasaranga for a six and a four off consecutive deliveries in the 17th over to keep LSG’s hopes alive.

Harshal Patel dismissed Marcus Stoinis for nine as the big-hitter slashed a short ball straight to deep extra cover. Only eight runs came off the over, six of them wides, as LSG went into the last two overs needing 33.

IndianPremierLeague @IPL



Josh Hazlewood strikes in the 19th over.



KL Rahul departs after a brilliant 79.



Follow the match bit.ly/TataIpl-2022-E…



#TATAIPL | #LSGvRCB Is this the game for @RCBTweets thenJosh Hazlewood strikes in the 19th over.KL Rahul departs after a brilliant 79.Follow the match Is this the game for @RCBTweets then❓Josh Hazlewood strikes in the 19th over. 👏 👏KL Rahul departs after a brilliant 79. Follow the match ▶️ bit.ly/TataIpl-2022-E… #TATAIPL | #LSGvRCB https://t.co/Gcc4rcY8N0

Rahul’s valiant innings ended on 79 in the penultimate over as he scooped Hazlewood to short fine leg. It was a two-in-two for the Australian as Krunal Pandya (0) chipped a gentle full toss straight back to the bowler. With 24 needed off the last over, Harshal conceded only nine runs.

Rajat Patidar hammers 112* in 54 as RCB post 207/4 vs LSG

Dinesh Karthik (right) applauds Rajat Patidar’s special knock. Pic: IPLT20.COM

Bangalore’s No. 3 batter Patidar smashed a sensational 112 not out off 54 balls as RCB put up an imposing 207/4 after losing the toss and batting first. In a stroke-filled knock, Patidar whacked 12 fours and seven sixes, scoring at a striker rate of over 200. He featured in an unbeaten fifth-wicket stand of 92 with Dinesh Karthik, who contributed 37* off 23.

RCB got off to a disastrous start as skipper Faf du Plessis (0) perished to a superb delivery from Mohsin Khan. The left-arm seamer set up the batter with one that shaped in and moved away at the last moment to find the edge. Patidar, however, took on LSG left-arm spinner Krunal Pandya, clubbing him for three fours and a six in the sixth over. RCB thus ended their powerplay on a decent 52/1.

IndianPremierLeague @IPL



Mohsin Khan strikes in the first over as Quinton de Kock takes the catch.



lose their captain Faf du Plessis.



Follow the match bit.ly/TataIpl-2022-E…



#TATAIPL | #LSGvRCB Early success with the ball for @LucknowIPL Mohsin Khan strikes in the first over as Quinton de Kock takes the catch. #RCB lose their captain Faf du Plessis.Follow the match Early success with the ball for @LucknowIPL! 👏 👏Mohsin Khan strikes in the first over as Quinton de Kock takes the catch. 👍 👍#RCB lose their captain Faf du Plessis. Follow the match ▶️ bit.ly/TataIpl-2022-E…#TATAIPL | #LSGvRCB https://t.co/RdstteuY03

Lucknow then struck back as Virat Kohli (25) toe-ended an upper cut off Avesh Khan and was caught at third man. At one end, Patidar looked in complete control and raced to 50 off 28 balls. At the other end, though, he lost crucial partners. Glenn Maxwell (9) fell to Krunal, attempting a big hit while Mahipal Lomror’s (14) uppish drive off Ravi Bishnoi was caught at extra cover.

LSG could have had RCB in bigger trouble had Rahul taken a tough chance at mid-off offered by Karthik off Mohsin’s bowling in the 15th over. Karthik was on two at that point.

The last five overs were all about Karthik and Patidar. The 16th over, bowled by Bishnoi, saw Patidar smash the leggie for 6,4,6,4,6. The first four came off a dropped catch by Hooda as 27 runs were scored in the over.

Karthik then hammered Avesh for three fours in the very next over. Patidar had another life when he was let off in the 90s. He brought up a stunning hundred by pulling Mohsin for a maximum over midwicket.

IndianPremierLeague @IPL for Rajat Patidar - his maiden IPL ton!



This has been an outstanding batting display from the



Follow the match bit.ly/TataIpl-2022-E…



#TATAIPL | #LSGvRCB for Rajat Patidar - his maiden IPL ton!This has been an outstanding batting display from the @RCBTweets batter!Follow the match 💯 for Rajat Patidar - his maiden IPL ton! 🙌 🙌This has been an outstanding batting display from the @RCBTweets batter! 👏 👏 Follow the match ▶️ bit.ly/TataIpl-2022-E… #TATAIPL | #LSGvRCB https://t.co/yx7c4j162H

Karthik was adjudged lbw to Dushmantha Chameera off the first ball of the 19th over. The batter, however, got the decision overturned as UltraEdge spotted a slight edge. Karthik and Patidar slammed the LSG pacer for a four and a six each as RCB raced towards a daunting total. 84 runs came off the last five overs of Bangalore’s innings.

IPL 2022, LSG vs RCB (Eliminator): Who won Man of the Match yesterday?

Patidar was sensational with the bat for Bangalore. He smacked the LSG bowlers with disdain and scored more than 50 percent of the team’s runs. Karthik chipped in with another momentum-shifting cameo.

With the ball, Hazlewood claimed three wickets, including the big one of Rahul, even though he was a bit expensive. Harshal was superb at the death again in a high-scoring game. He ended with commendable figures of 1/25.

For LSG, Mohsin stood out with the ball, claiming 1/25. Skipper Rahul scored a defiant half-century to give the team hope.

Patidar was named Player of the Match for his stupendous ton.

Edited by Aditya Singh