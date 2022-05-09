Who won yesterday's IPL match 2022, MI vs KKR - Match 56?

The Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) beat the Mumbai Indians (MI) by 52 runs in yesterday’s IPL match at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai.

Bowling first, Jasprit Bumrah's spectacular bowling effort of 5 for 10 restricted KKR to 165 for 9. However, Pat Cummins claimed three wickets in one over to derail Mumbai’s chase. They were cleaned up for 113 in 17.3 overs.

Mumbai suffered an early setback in their chase of 166 as skipper Rohit Sharma (2) was adjudged to have been caught-behind under controversial circumstances. The right-hander played across the line to a back-of-a-length delivery from Tim Southee that nipped back in. The ball seemed to miss the bat and deflected off the pads to the keeper. KKR, however, went for a review. UltraEdge showed multiple spikes but third umpire Bruce Oxenford was convinced that one of them was of the ball hitting the bat. Rohit was clearly not pleased with the decision.

Tilak Varma also perished cheaply for 6. He edged a back-of-a-length delivery from Andre Russell to slip. MI ended the powerplay on an uncomfortable 37 for 2. Ramandeep Singh (12), coming in for the injured Suryakumar Yadav, struggled for fluency. He was caught at short third man, trying to heave a length ball from Russell over midwicket.

Tim David came in and crunched the first three balls he faced from Russell for boundaries. However, his stay at the crease was not a long one. On 13, he tried to take on Varun Chakravarthy but only managed a top-edge and was caught at deep midwicket.

Ishan Kishan held one end up and reached his half-century off 41 balls. However, he did not last long after getting to the landmark. On 51, he top-edged a bouncer from Cummins to deep square leg. Cummins also bounced out Daniel Sams (1) in the same over and had a third wicket when Murugan Ashwin (0) upper-cut the pacer straight to third man. The KKR pacer’s triple strike left Mumbai reeling at 102 for 7 after 15 overs.

Kumar Kartikeya (2) was run out trying to give the strike to Kieron Pollard. The West Indian was himself run out in bizarre fashion for 15 off 16. He slogged Russell up in the air and keeper Sheldon Jackson dropped the skier. Chakravarthy threw the ball to Shreyas Iyer, who affected the run-out at the striker’s end, catching Pollard short of his crease. The innings ended with another run-out of Jasprit Bumrah off the very next ball.

Mumbai Indians pacer Bumrah roared back to form with superb figures of 5 for 10 as a stunned KKR were held to 165 for 9. Kolkata were decently placed at 136 for 3 at the end of 14 overs after losing the toss and batting first. However, an inspired spell by Bumrah caught the batters completely off-guard.

The lead Mumbai pacer began his demolition job by having the dangerous Russell (9) caught at long-on off a length delivery. In the same over, the well-set Nitish Rana (43 off 26) gloved a well-directed short ball from the fired-up fast bowler. The on-field umpire did not raise his finger but once MI went for the DRS, Rana walked back as he knew he had gloved the delivery.

The 18th over, bowled by Bumrah, was a triple-wicket maiden. He got rid of Jackson (5) with another short ball. The keeper-batter got no power on his pull and Daniel Sams, running in from deep square leg, took a brilliant diving catch. Cummins, who had equaled the fastest IPL fifty the last time these teams met, was back in the dugout for a duck. He too miscued a rising delivery from Bumrah.

A tentative Sunil Narine (0) then chipped a fast, back-of-a-length delivery towards the bowler. Bumrah took the easiest of catches in his follow-through and completed an amazing five-fer. He returned for the last over and gave away only one run!

Kolkata’s start was a lot more assured. They went back to their original opening pair of Venkatesh Iyer and Ajinkya Rahane, who added 60 for the first wicket in 5.4 overs. Iyer batted with the vigor of old, smashing three fours and four sixes. His impressive innings ended on 43 off 24 as he top-edged Kumar Kartikeya to cover.

Rahane was bowled by the left-arm spinner for 25 off 24 while attempting a reverse sweep. Shreyas (6) perished to a beauty from Murugan Ashwin and was caught behind. After that, it was all Bumrah as KKR stumbled in shocking fashion.

IPL 2022, MI vs KKR: Who won Man of the Match yesterday?

Bumrah came up with a dazzling spell to stun the Kolkata batters. His 5/10 was an outstanding performance without doubt as he bowled with fire and pace. With the bat, Kishan fought a lone battle, striking a defiant half-century.

Rana and Venkatesh Iyer slammed quick 40s for Kolkata. With the ball, Cummins claimed three wickets in one over to hurt Mumbai’s progress. Russell also impressed with 2 for 22.

Bumrah was named the Player of the Match for his fantastic bowling effort in a losing cause.

