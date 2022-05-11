Who won yesterday's IPL match 2022, RR vs DC - Match 58?

The Delhi Capitals (DC) beat the Rajasthan Royals (RR) by eight wickets in yesterday’s IPL match at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai.

DC all-rounder Mitchell Marsh had a memorable game with both bat and ball. He claimed 2 for 25 as RR were restricted to 160 for 6. Marsh then smacked a dominant 89 off 62 balls in the chase as Delhi raced past the target in 18.1 overs.

Chasing 161, DC lost Srikar Bharat (0) to the second ball of the chase. He was late on a pull off Trent Boult and edged a catch to the keeper. Marsh, however, was in excellent form with the bat. He was the dominant partner in a second-wicket stand of 144 as David Warner (52* off 41) was content playing second fiddle.

IndianPremierLeague @IPL



Live - #RRvDC #TATAIPL Trent Boult strikes in the first over and KS Bharat departs for a duck.Live - bit.ly/TataIpl-2022-58 Trent Boult strikes in the first over and KS Bharat departs for a duck.Live - bit.ly/TataIpl-2022-58 #RRvDC #TATAIPL https://t.co/sjAxfoGsn6

Marsh had some luck in the third over as Boult got an in-swinging yorker to hit the batter’s boot. The ball had hit the bat as well and RR did not take the review. Replays showed that the ball had hit his shoes before the bat and was crashing into the stumps. It was an indication that this was Marsh’s day.

The Aussie got rhythm into his innings by lofting a carrom ball from Ravichandran Ashwin over long-off for a maximum. He looked to be in complete command after that. In the last over of the powerplay, he pulled a short ball from Prasidh Krishna over fine leg for a maximum. Kuldeep Sen was introduced immediately after the powerplay and Marsh clubbed him for two sixes in the over.

Warner joined the act by smacking Yuzvendra Chahal over for a maximum over deep midwicket. Marsh brought up a dazzling half-century in style, lofting a tossed-up delivery from Chahal for a straight six. The match continued to be one-way traffic as the Aussie all-rounder kept peppering the boundaries. With the result of the match a formality, he clobbered Boult for two fours and a six in the 17th over.

He missed out on a well-deserved hundred, top-edging a sweep off Chahal to short-fine leg. There was enough time for Rishabh Pant to come in and crack a couple of sixes. In a fitting finish for DC, Warner pulled Sen for three to bring up another fifty as well as the winning runs.

Impressive DC bowlers restrict RR to 160 for 6

DC pacer Chetan Sakariya dismissed Jos Buttler cheaply. Pic: IPLT20.COM

Delhi came up with a clinical bowling performance to restrict Rajasthan to 160 for 6 after winning the toss and bowling first. Chetan Sakariya, Anrich Nortje and Marsh claimed two wickets each for DC. Sent into bat at No. 3, Ashwin top-scored for RR with 50 off 38 while Devdutt Padikkal contributed 48 off 30.

Sakariya struck a telling blow early in the match when he had Jos Buttler (7) caught at mid-on. The Rajasthan opener tried to hit a length delivery over the infield but couldn’t find his timing. Yashasvi Jaiswal looked good again. In the third over, he smashed Nortje for a four and a six. Ashwin came in and creamed three boundaries and a six in two overs as Rajasthan finished the powerplay on 43 for 1.

IndianPremierLeague @IPL



Live - #RRvDC #TATAIPL Chetan Sakariya gets the big wicket of Jos Buttler who departs for 7 runs.Live - bit.ly/TataIpl-2022-58 Chetan Sakariya gets the big wicket of Jos Buttler who departs for 7 runs.Live - bit.ly/TataIpl-2022-58 #RRvDC #TATAIPL https://t.co/f3fzacDiFS

The dangerous partnership was broken when Jaiswal (19) miscued a pull off a short offcutter from Marsh to deep midwicket. RR lost some momentum after the wicket. Knowing he had to open up, Ashwin danced down the track to Kuldeep Yadav and lofted him for a straight six in the 12th over. Padikkal got into the six-hitting act by smashing consecutive maximums off Axar Patel in the next over. The first came via a reverse-hit over deep backward point, while the second was slammed over long-on.

Ashwin brought up a fifty by chopping Sakariya for a single to point. However, he fell immediately afterwards, skying a catch while attempting to loft Marsh over the off-side. Padikkal smashed a couple of fours in the same over to help RR’s cause. However, Sanju Samson (6) perished cheaply, miscuing a length ball from Nortje on the on-side. Riyan Parag (9) also fell soon after, mistiming a slower ball from Sakariya to long-on.

Rajasthan kept losing wickets as Padikkal fell two short of a fifty. He failed to time an off-cutter from Nortje and was caught by a diving Kamlesh Nagarkoti (sub), who came running in from deep point. RR clearly missed the services of Shimron Hetmyer as Rassie van der Dussen (12* off 10) could not find any big hits at the death.

IPL 2022, RR vs DC: Who won Man of the Match yesterday?

Marsh had an unforgettable match. He dismissed Jaiswal and Ashwin to hamper Rajasthan’s batting momentum. With the bat, he was unstoppable as he cracked five fours and seven sixes in his 89. Warner chipped in with another unbeaten fifty. Earlier, along with Marsh, Sakariya and Nortje also claimed two scalps each.

For RR, Ashwin hit a defiant half-century while Padikkal contributed 48. None of the Rajasthan bowlers could make any impact.

DC all-rounder Marsh was the easy choice for Player of the Match.

