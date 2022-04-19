Who won yesterday's IPL match 2022, RR vs KKR - Match 30?

The Rajasthan Royals (RR) beat the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) by seven runs in yesterday’s IPL match at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai. In a match that ebbed and flowed until the last over, RR posted an impressive 217 for 5 after being sent into bat. Jos Buttler again starred with his second hundred of the season.

KKR’s chase was led by skipper Shreyas Iyer (85 off 51) and Aaron Finch (58 off 28). However, a hat-trick by Yuzvendra Chahal (5/40) spun the match in RR’s favor. Kolkata fought hard, but it wasn’t enough as they were all out for 210 in 19.4 overs.

With 40 needed off the last four overs and six wickets in hand, KKR seemed to be in control of the chase. The slide began when Venkatesh Iyer (6) was stumped off Chahal as he charged down the track and completely missed the ball. In the same over, Shreyas was trapped lbw as he missed a full ball that he tried to whip towards deep midwicket.

Chahal made it three for the over as Shivam Mavi (0) slogged his first ball straight down the throat of long-on. The leg-spinner continued his golden run and completed a hat-trick as well as a five-wicket haul as Pat Cummins outside-edged a full ball that was spinning away.

There was another twist in the tale as Umesh Yadav clobbered Trent Boult for two sixes and a four in the 18th over, which went for 20, bringing the equation down to 18 off 12 balls. However, with nine needed off five balls, Sheldon Jackson (8) guided an off-cutter from Obed McCoy straight to short-fine leg. The IPL debutant then ended Umesh’s valiant knock as Rajasthan scampered home. Umesh missed his slog and was clean-bowled for 21 off 9.

Kolkata got off to the worst possible start in the chase, losing Sunil Narine to the first ball of the innings. Finch pushed a full ball from Boult to cover and set off. Narine responded but there was never a run in it. Shimron Hetmyer scored a direct hit as Narine walked back to the pavilion without facing a ball.

Skipper Shreyas and Finch brought the innings back on track, hitting some impressive boundaries by taking advantage of the field restrictions. Finch ended Kolkata’s powerplay on a high, lofting Ravichandran Ashwin for a maximum over long-off. KKR were 57 for 1 after six overs. In the next over, the big-hitting Aussie slammed Chahal for three fours as Kolkata gained some sense of ascendancy.

Finch raced to his half-century off 25 balls by pulling Prasidh Krishna for four. His brilliant innings ended when he upper-cut the bowler to deep backward point, failing to get his timing right. Following Finch’s dismissal, Shreyas continued the fight for KKR, reverse-sweeping Ashwin for a maximum in the 10th over. He reached his 50 off 32 balls, and in the RR off-spinner’s next over, danced down the track and slammed him for another six over long-on.

Nitish Rana began in aggressive fashion, clubbing Chahal for a four and a six off consecutive deliveries. The leggie, however, had his revenge as the left-hander top-edged a slog sweep and perished for 18 off 11. RR continued their fightback as Ashwin knocked over Andre Russell (0) with a carrom ball.

Rajasthan could have had KKR in deeper trouble, but Sanju Samson dropped his opposite number on 66. Shreyas gloved an attempted pull off McCoy, but the skipper could not grab the catch. To add insult to injury, the KKR captain went on to club the bowler for a six and a four. The miss did not prove costly, though, as Chahal spun his magic to stun KKR.

Jos Buttler slams ton as RR post 217 for 5 against KKR

Jos Buttler carried on his great form with another hundred. Pic: IPLT20.COM

RR opener Buttler (103 off 61) smashed his second century of the IPL 2022 season as Rajasthan posted 217 for 5, the highest team total of this year’s edition, after being sent into bat by KKR. The destructive England opener carried on his great batting form, hammering nine fours and five sixes. Good cameos from skipper Samson (38 off 19) and Hetmyer (26* off 13) aided Rajasthan in reaching an imposing total.

Buttler and Devdutt Padikkal (24) added 97 for the opening wicket, with the former again being the dominant partner. After a slow start, Buttler smacked Umesh for four and six off the first two deliveries of the third over. In the next over, he lofted Varun Chakravarthy for a maximum over his head and punched the leggie through cover for four. A few more big hits followed as Rajasthan ended the powerplay at 60 for no loss.

Padikkal joined the fun by slashing Cummins for consecutive boundaries. In the same over, Buttler reached his fifty by punching the Aussie over mid-off for the third four of the over. The partnership ended when Narine cleaned up Padikkal. With a solid foundation, Samson came in and played a breezy knock, hitting three fours and two sixes. The second-wicket partnership was worth 67 and ended when Samson miscued Russell to deep midwicket.

Buttler carried on and reached his hundred in style, lofting a full toss from Cummins over long-on for a maximum. The Aussie hit back by having the RR opener caught at fine leg off a sharp bouncer.

Riyan Parag (5) fell to a brilliant relay catch, which saw Cummins lobbing the ball to Mavi just before tumbling on the rope. Hetmyer, however, thumped two sixes and a four in the last over bowled by Russell as RR finished on a strong note.

IPL 2022, RR vs KKR: Who won Man of the Match yesterday?

Buttler was yet again superb with the bat for Rajasthan. He looked in complete control from the start of the innings and dominated the KKR bowling. Chahal then ensured victory for RR with a superb bowling display which saw him claim four wickets in an over, including a hat-trick.

Narine, not the first time, was the standout bowler for KKR. He claimed two wickets while giving away only 21 runs in his four overs. Skipper Shreyas and Finch played brilliant knocks in the chase to keep the team in the hunt.

Chahal was named the Player of the Match for his game-changing spell.

