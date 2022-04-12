Who won yesterday's IPL match 2022, SRH vs GT - Match 21?

The Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) beat the Gujarat Titans (GT) by eight wickets in yesterday’s IPL match at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai. Hyderabad restricted Gujarat to 162 for 7 after winning the toss and bowling first.

In response, skipper Kane Williamson (57 off 46) and Abhishek Sharma (42 off 32) got the team off to a solid start. Nicholas Pooran (34* off 18) then put in the finishing touches as Hyderabad got home in 19.1 overs. SRH’s victory brought an end to GT’s three-match winning streak in IPL 2022.

Chasing 163, Abhishek and skipper Williamson added 64 for the first wicket. Hyderabad began rather cautiously, managing only 11 in the first four overs. Williamson then hammered Mohammed Shami for a four and a six off consecutive deliveries to give some much-needed momentum to the innings. Abhishek joined in by smashing Lockie Ferguson for four fours in the last over of the powerplay, with three of them coming off consecutive deliveries.

The left-handed batter continued to attack even after the powerplay got over before eventually falling to Rashid Khan. Abhishek attempted to slam a short ball but was cramped for room and was caught deep midwicket. Williamson was quiet for a few overs following his partner’s dismissal. He opened up in the 13th over, clobbering his opposite number Hardik Pandya for consecutive sixes.

Unfortunately for Hyderabad, Rahul Tripathi had to retire hurt on 17, immediately after slamming Rahul Tewatia for a maximum. He had earlier received treatment for a calf issue but the six only made it worse for him.

However, Williamson stayed put and brought up his fifty in style, scooping countryman Ferguson for a six over fine leg. The SRH skipper followed it up by creaming the pacer through cover for an exquisite four in the same over. Pandya ended his opposite number’s innings with a slower off-cutter that the batter mistimed to long-on.

With 28 needed off the last three, Ferguson dropped a return catch offered off a top-edged pull from Nicholas Pooran. The SRH left-hander made the bowler pay by slapping him for a four and a six in the same over. Pooran also brought up the winning runs by clobbering Darshan Nalkande for a maximum.

SRH restrict GT to 162 for 7 despite sloppy fielding

T Natarajan celebrates a wicket with teammates. Pic: IPLT20.COM

The Sunrisers Hyderabad came up with a good bowling performance to restrict the Gujarat Titans to 162 for 7 after inviting them to bat. Gujarat were struggling for momentum at 104 for 4 in the 14th over before a 50-run stand between skipper Hardik Pandya (50* off 42) and Abhinav Manohar (35 off 21) gave the innings a lift.

It could have been worse for GT had SRH held on to their catches. In the 18th over bowled by Natarajan, Aiden Markram dropped a sitter offered by Manohar at long-off. The batter celebrated his life by smacking the left-arm pacer for a six and a four as 13 came off the over.

In the penultimate over bowled by Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Tripathi put down another simple catch sliced by the same batter in the same region. Riding his luck, Manohar ended up hitting five fours and six in his breezy innings before falling to a good diving catch by Tripathi.

SRH got off to an erratic start as Bhuvneshwar conceded 17 runs in the opening over, with 11 of them coming from wides. Tripathi, however, took a stunning flying catch at cover to send back the in-form Shubman Gill for 7. Natarajan then dismissed Sai Sudharsan (11) as the batter miscued a length ball to mid-off. Matthew Wade’s (19) tough luck with the bat continued as he was trapped right in front by a quick delivery from Umran Malik.

With wickets falling regularly, Hardik was content rotating the strike while finding big hits in between. He clubbed Markram for a maximum over deep midwicket in the ninth over. A few overs later, David Miller (12) fell to fellow South African Marco Jansen after mistiming a pull.

Manohar came in and threw his bat around to pick up some crucial boundaries. Natarajan, however, bowled a superb last over, conceding only seven to help SRH recover some lost ground.

IPL 2022, SRH vs GT: Who won Man of the Match yesterday?

Natarajan was yet again the standout bowler for Hyderabad, claiming 2 for 34. Bhuvneshwar recovered well from a poor start to finish with decent figures of 2 for 37. Jansen also impressed with some tight bowling, finishing with 1 for 27.

When Hyderabad batted, Williamson guided the chase with a fine half-century. Abhishek and Pooran came up with some good supporting acts.

For Gujarat, Pandya made a defiant fifty while Manohar contributed a chancy 35. Pandya (1/27) and Rashid (1/28) kept things tight with the ball.

Williamson was named the Player of the Match for his captain's knock.

Edited by Sai Krishna