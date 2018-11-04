Why Shikhar Dhawan's move to DD could be a blessing in disguise for Manish Pandey

Manish Pandey was not able to justify his Rs.11 crore price tag in the 2018 edition of Indian Premier League. Sunrisers Hyderabad's only weakness over the seasons has been the lack of a quality domestic middle-order batsman.

Though the likes of Yuvraj Singh and Deepak Hooda have been tried in the past, they could not provide stability to the batting line-up. Hence, in the previous auctions, the Tom Moody-coached side spilled money over Manish Pandey.

Considering his age and experience in T20s, Pandey was expected to shine for SRH. However, Pandey was a failure in the last season in which they ended as the runner-ups. He was all set to be released this year so that SRH's purse could increase. However, the think tank comprising of VVS Laxman and Muralidharan could have second thoughts about letting go of Pandey. Find out why.

Pandey could benefit from Dhawan's move to DD

Shikar Dhawan is reportedly unhappy in the SRH squad and he could return to Delhi Daredevils for the next season. Vijay Shankar, Shahbaz Nadeem, and Abishek Sharma could be moving to SRH as part if the deal. This move means that SRH will be losing an Indian team regular who is also one of India's best batsman.

SRH's lack of quality of Indian batsmen will be exposed even more with the departure of Dhawan. On the financial front, Sunrisers could lose some sponsors owing to the fact that Dhawan's brand value will be lost. The 3 players who will be coming as part of the exchange will not be able to replace Dhawan and hence, Manish Pandey's importance in the time will increase.

Manish Pandey is a quality batsman who has proved himself in the IPL in the past. He could also be part of India's World Cup squad and that makes him a valuable asset to any team. He did have a disastrous season in 2018 and that cannot decide his future performances.

Although Manish Pandey's price tag is high, considering the available options in the market, Sunrisers could consider the option of giving one more opportunity to Pandey. The dynamics of the auction procedure could make it difficult for the Hyderabad-based side to buy him back in the auction if they decide to release him. Hence, it would be better off by keeping hold of Manish and investing in a young Indian batsman as his backup.

For Manish Pandey, his confidence is vital to both himself and the country. By being released, his morale could be affected ahead of an important season for him. Also, by being given more responsibilities in the team, Manish could bring out the best in him. If he does click, SRH could go one step forward from last season. Manish could also be a captaincy option if needed in the future.