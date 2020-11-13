'Will Rohit Sharma have won these IPL titles if he was given the RCB team?' - Aakash Chopra asks Gambhir

Former India opener Aakash Chopra has opined that Rohit Sharma cannot be handed over the captaincy of the Indian team just because he has been a successful captain in the IPL.

He made this observation in a video shared on his Facebook page where he answered some viewer questions.

Aakash Chopra started by talking about Gautam Gambhir's recent statement that it will be India's misfortune if Rohit Sharma is not made the country's T20I skipper and not that of the Mumbai Indians captain.

"Gautam Gambhir believes that it is the nation's misfortune if Rohit Sharma is not made the Indian T20I captain because he is the most successful captain in the IPL."

The reputed commentator asked if Rohit Sharma would have enjoyed the same success if he happened to lead the Royal Challengers Bangalore team instead of the much stronger Mumbai Indians outfit.

"But I have a question that if Rohit was given the RCB team, which is there with Kohli, will he have won two, three or four out of the five titles MI have won?"

While acknowledging that Rohit Sharma has been an excellent captain, Aakash Chopra pointed out that the Indian captaincy cannot be given to him just because of the Mumbai Indians' success and that Virat Kohli cannot be blamed for the RCB team not doing that well.

"Rohit as a captain is outstanding, I love him to bits but can the Mumbai Indians' success story be equated with India, that is my question. Just because Kohli's team does not do well, does it mean that is Kohli's fault."

Aakash Chopra on Rohit Sharma's fitness issues

Rohit Sharma had sustained a hamstring injury during IPL 2020 [P/C: iplt20.com]

Aakash Chopra replied in the negative when a viewer asked him if it is time to hand over the T20I captaincy to Rohit Sharma.

"They cannot make him the captain now, however much you may try. I know it is not fair, I know it is tough but this is what it is. It cannot happen now as there is a simple reason for that."

The former KKR player reasoned that the opening batsman is not even fit at the moment while questioning why the Mumbai Indians captain played the IPL 2020 final when he is not likely to be fit for the white-ball leg of the Indian tour to Australia.

"First of all, he is not going now, he is not even fit. There is a separate mystery going on there regarding when he will get fit. If he is fit on the 10th, why is he not fit for the 27th. Things are topsy-turvy at the moment."

Rohit Sharma included in the test squad for Australia tour. Not to play ODI-T20 series #RohitSharma #IndVsAus — Manak Gupta (@manakgupta) November 9, 2020

Aakash Chopra signed off by observing that India is not scheduled to play too many T20I matches in the near future and that Virat Kohli will continue to lead the team for now.

"There are not too many T20 matches at the moment. Let us wait for some time, let us be cool, he cannot become the captain now. Kohli is the captain currently and I don't feel that there is going to be a captaincy change in this team now."

Rohit Sharma's success as the captain of the Mumbai Indians team has certainly led to it being asked as to whether he should be appointed the captain of the Indian T20I team.

But with him not being a part of the Indian limited-overs side for the tour to Australia and with the next T20I engagement for the national team not part of the immediate future, the question can be put to bed for now.