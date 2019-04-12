IPL 2019: Will Dale Steyn make a difference to the RCB squad?

HS Reyneke FOLLOW CONTRIBUTOR Feature 280 // 12 Apr 2019, 18:34 IST

Dale Steyn

Dale Steyn has replaced the injured Nathan Coulter-Nile in the Royal Challengers Bangalore squad. The beleaguered RCB, who have gotten off to the worst possible start in IPL 2019 and find themselves at the bottom of the points table, would be relieved that they have at least something to look forward to in the remaining matches.

Steyn will make a massive difference to the bowling attack of the men from Bangalore. His experience in pressure situations might be just what they need to get their first win of the season.

Steyn was a part of the Royal Challengers squad in the inaugural season of the IPL in 2008 alongside two other Proteas players Jacques Kallis and Mark Boucher. He played for Bangalore in the first three seasons of the IPL (2008-2010), and will be glad to be back in familiar territory after stints with Deccan Chargers, Sunrisers Hyderabad and Gujarat Lions.

The death bowling of RCB has been dismal this season, and Steyn would look to change that as soon as he gets included in the starting team.

The Bangalore captain Virat Kohli was especially disappointed after KKR chased a score in excess of 200 and won comfortably, mainly thanks to the bowlers not hitting the required lines and lengths. The other game where the men from RCB struggled with their bowling was against the Sunrisers; David Warner and Johnny Bairstow had a field day against the bowling attack and scored 231/2 in their allotted overs.

Steyn is not going to be available until 16 April though, so he won't play in RCB's next match against Kings XI Punjab, which is on 13 April. That means Bangalore will once again struggle to find the right balance in their bowling attack, and would have their task cut out trying to contain KL Rahul and Chris Gayle at the top of KXIP's batting order.

Steyn will likely feature in RCB's match against KKR on 19 April, and Kohli would hope that his team somehow reaches there unscathed.

