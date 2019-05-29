Cricket World Cup History: Records and stats from the 2015 edition

The victorious Australian team

The 11th edition of the Cricket World Cup was arguably the most entertaining and scintillating of all. Australia and New Zealand hosted the 2015 ICC World Cup from 14th February to 25th March 2015.

A total of 14 teams participated in the mega event where Afghanistan made their World Cup debut, and overall 49 matches were played in the tournament. Two groups were created with seven teams each, with the top four of each group advancing for the quarter-final stage.

New Zealand and South Africa met in the first semi-final at Auckland for a high-scoring thriller. Batting first, South Africa posted 281/5 on the board in 43 overs in the rain hampered game courtesy quickfire knocks from AB de Villiers (65* off 45) and David Miller (49 off 18). In reply, Brendon McCullum provided a flying start with his 26-ball 59 while Grant Elliot remained unbeaten on 84 (73) to guide the Blackcaps to their first-ever World Cup final.

The second semi-final was played between defending champions India and hosts Australia at Sydney. The Kangaroos posted a mammoth target of 328 runs in the first innings. Aaron Finch (81) and Steve Smith (105) stitched together a crucial 128-run partnership for the third wicket before James Faulkner (21 0ff 12) and Mitch Johnson (27* off 9) played cameos at the end.

India could only manage to score 233 before falling apart in front of the quality Australian bowling attack.

The stage was set for another epic encounter between Australia and New Zealand, but unfortunately the final ended in one-sided fashion. Mitchell Starc (2 wickets) and James Faulkner (3 wickets) went on a rampage and New Zealand were bowled out for just 183 runs.

Michael Clarke (74) played a magnificent knock while Steve Smith (56*) steered the Kangaroos to their fifth World Cup title.

Mitchell Starc

Martin Guptill emerged as the top run-scorer in the 2015 ICC World Cup, scoring 547 runs at an average of 68.37. The Kiwi notched up two centuries and a single half-century in his nine outings in the tournament.

Mitchell Starc and Trent Boult finished as the leading wicket-takers with their tally of 22 wickets each. The duo bowled exceptionally well throughout the tournament, leading their respective teams to the World Cup final.

2015 World Cup Records

Batting Stats

Most Runs: Martin Guptill (NZ) – 547 Runs

Highest Score: Martin Guptill (NZ) – 237* vs West Indies

Most Centuries: Kumar Sangakkara (SL) – 4

Most Fifties: Steve Smith (AUS) – 5

Highest Average: Kumar Sangakkara (SL) – 108.20

Highest Strike-Rate: Brandon McCullum (NZ) – 188.50

Most Sixes: Chris Gayle (WI) - 26

Bowling Stats

Most Wickets: Mitchell Starc (AUS) & Trent Boult (NZ) – 22

Best Bowling Figures: Tim Southee (NZ) - 9-0-33-7 vs England

Best Average: Mitchell Starc (AUS) – 10.18

Best Economy Rate: Mitchell Starc (AUS) – 3.50

Most 4-wicket Hauls: Mitchell Starc (AUS), Trent Boult (NZ), Imran Tahir (SA) and Umesh Yadav (IND) – 2

Fielding Stats

Most Catches: Rilee Rossouw (SA) – 9