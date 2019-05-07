ICC World Cup 2019: 3 players that could join the Indian squad if Kedar Jadhav is ruled out

The ICC World Cup 2019 will start from May 30, soon after IPL 2019 gets over. All the 10 participating teams have announced their 15-member squads, with each team featuring some surprise inclusions and exclusions.

The case with the Indian team was no different as players like Ambati Rayudu and Rishabh Pant went missing from the side while Dinesh Karthik and KL Rahul got a place instead.

One more name that was present in this list of 15 players was of Kedar Jadhav, who picks himself on his own. But while playing the final league match for Chennai Super Kings against KXIP, Jadhav injured his shoulder.

The all-rounder was trying to save a boundary for his team when he hurt himself, and as a result he has been ruled out from the remainder of the IPL.

If Jadhav doesn't recover in time, this injury may also cause him to miss out on playing the the World Cup. If that does happen, here are three alternatives who can be selected in his place:

1. Ambati Rayudu

Ambati Rayudu

Ambati Rayudu is the first name that would appear in the minds of the selectors when it comes to finding an alternative for Jadhav. Rayudu is one of the members of the reserve team and was quite unfortunate to miss the bus departing for England as a front-line member of the World Cup squad.

Rayudu is not in the greatest touch, which can be seen from his IPL numbers. The Andhra batsman has just 219 runs to his name at an average of under 20, which have come at an even poorer strike rate of around 90.

However, Rayudu's international record tells a completely different story as he has scored runs at a healthy average of nearly 50 with three centuries and four half-centuries to his name. These numbers will definitely be taken into account if there is a need for finding an alternative for Kedar Jadhav.

