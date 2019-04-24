×
World Cup exclusion is not the end of the road for Rishabh Pant, says Sourav Ganguly

Avik Roy
SENIOR ANALYST
Feature
208   //    24 Apr 2019, 20:57 IST

Ganguly (left) with Delhi Capitals coach Ricky Ponting (Image: IPLT20.com)
Ganguly (left) with Delhi Capitals coach Ricky Ponting (Image: IPLT20.com)

There has been much speculation and debate over the past few days after Indian selectors, led by MSK Prasad announced the team for the upcoming World Cup. Former Indian cricketers like Sunil Gavaskar has openly criticised the exclusion of Rishabh Pant.

Ricky Ponting, the coach of Pant’s Indian Premier League team Delhi Capitals, also criticised the decision after the Uttarakhand-born cricketer played a match winning 36-ball-78 against Rajasthan Royals couple of days ago.

Delhi Capitals mentor Sourav Ganguly too expressed his displeasure over the decision but said Pant should not lose hope as he has enough time by his side.

“Pant is a fantastic player. He is just 21 years old with exceptional talent. We can’t change the selectors’ decision until someone gets injured. So, I feel we should not discuss more about this.”

“But what I strongly feel is, this is not the end of the road for him. I spend most of the time with him, so I know how good he is,” Ganguly said during a promotional event at a city hotel in Kolkata.

The former Indian captain also heaped praise for the Delhi players who, under the mentorship of Ganguly, are dreaming big this time.

“I am only the mentor of the team. It’s the players who go to the field and put all their efforts to win matches. Me and Ricky (Ponting), we all are there, but it’s the players who change the team. So far, Delhi are playing good cricket. Let’s see what happens in future,” said Ganguly.

He also had some words of advice about his former team Kolkata Knight Riders, who lost their last five matches and reeling in the sixth position of the table. “KKR have a fantastic side. It’s just the four-five games that they have lost the plot. But this is the nature of the sport. Anything can happen, so they should not lose hope,” Ganguly opined.

Ganguly, who was the captain of the Indian team that reached the final of 2003 World Cup, is apprehensive about India’s chances in the upcoming World Cup and said the two-time champions are one of the favourites to lift the cup.

“In any tournament for the last 20 years, Indian team went as one of the favourites. This year too they are favourites to lift the Cup. But this World Cup will probably be the best format. Best four teams will reach the semi-finals. They will play against the best teams and there will no easy games,” he added.

Ganguly refused to pick the four semi-finalists and said the best four teams will reach the last four.

“It’s difficult to say (who will reach the semi-final), because every team are a good team. Australia are one of the strongest teams, West Indies have improved so much in the recent times. There is India also. So, this will not be an easy World Cup for any team,” Ganguly signed off.
Fetching more content...
