Cricket World Cup History: Stats and records from the 2011 edition

Rishabh Singh Rawat
ANALYST
Stats
107   //    29 May 2019, 15:20 IST

MSD's unbeaten 91-run knock brought the World Cup back to India after 28 years
MSD's unbeaten 91-run knock brought the World Cup back to India after 28 years

In 2011, India, Sri Lanka and Bangladesh combined to host the 10th edition of the ICC World Cup. The tournament was played from 19th February to 2nd April 2011 featuring 14 teams and 49 matches.

Two groups were created containing seven sides each, with the top four teams from each group advancing to the quarter-finals followed by the semis.

Sri Lanka and New Zealand locked horns in the first semi-final at Colombo. The hosts tormented the Kiwi batting lineup, restricting them to 217 in the crunch match. Ajantha Mendis starred with the ball, picking up 3/35, while Tillakaratne Dilshan (73) and Kumar Sangakkara (54) batted beautifully under pressure to lead Sri Lanka to a 5-wicket victory.

The second semi-final between India and Pakistan was the most anticipated match of the tournament. Batting first, India posted 260/9 on the board courtesy Sachin Tendulkar’s splendid 85 off 115 balls. In reply, the Pakistan outfit was bowled out for 231 by a brilliant collective performance from the Indian bowlers.

India hosted the Sri Lankan Lions at the Wankhede Stadium for the final showdown. Mahela Jayawardene’s sensational century in the first innings took Sri Lanka to 274/6 in their 50 overs.

India suffered a massive blow during the chase as they lost Virender Sehwag and Sachin Tendulkar to Lasith Malinga inside the powerplay. However, Gautam Gambhir (97 off 122) and Indian skipper MS Dhoni (91* off 79) played the innings of their lifetimes under massive pressure to take India over the line.

Dhoni finished the tournament in style with a huge six over long-on to lead India to their second World Cup title.

MS Dhoni
MS Dhoni

Sri Lankan opener Tillakaratne Dilshan finished as the top run-scorer in the 2011 World Cup, scoring 500 runs at an average of 62.50. In his nine innings, Dilshan scored a couple of centuries and as many fifties.

Shahid Afridi and Zaheer Khan emerged as the leading wicket-takers in the tournament with their tally of 21 wickets. Yuvraj Singh was declared the Player of the Tournament for his outstanding campaign with both bat and ball.

2011 World Cup Records 

Batting Stats

Most Runs: Tillakaratne Dilshan (SL) – 500 Runs

Highest Score: Virender Sehwag (IND) – 175 vs Bangladesh

Most Centuries: AB de Villiers (SA) – 2

Most Fifties: Yuvraj Singh (IND) – 5

Highest Average: Kumar Sangakkara (SL) – 93.00

Highest Strike-Rate: Kieron Pollard (WI) – 150.00

 Most Sixes: Matthew Ross Taylor (NZ) - 14

Bowling Stats 

Most Wickets: Shahid Afridi (PAK) and Zaheer Khan (IND) – 21

Best Bowling Figures: Kemar Roach (WI) - 8.3-0-27-6

Best Average: Imran Tahir (SA) – 10.71

Best Economy Rate: Ajantha Mendis (SL) – 3.14

Most 5-wicket Hauls: Shahid Afridi (PAK) – 2

Fielding Stats 

Most Catches: Mahela Jayawardene (SL) – 8

Tags:
ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 Indian Cricket Team MS Dhoni Yuvraj Singh
