WPL 2023: Predicting 3 batters who could score the most runs in today's RCB vs UPW fixture

In search of their elusive first points, Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) are set to go head-to-head against UP Warriorz (UPW) in Match 8 of the ongoing Women's Premier League (WPL) 2023. The encounter is scheduled to be played at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai on Friday, March 10.

The Smriti Mandhana-led unit have been great underperformers in the tournament so far, enduring three defeats in as many matches.

UPW, meanwhile, are the only team to have played just two matches so far, recording a win and a loss in those fixtures.

Both RCB and UPW will look to outdo each other and put up a show at the Brabourne Stadium. The ground has seen multiple high-scoring encounters in the tournament so far and batters might have their say once again on Friday.

On that note, let's take a shot at predicting three batters who might be amongst the runs in the upcoming match between RCB and UPW.

#3 Smriti Mandhana - RCB

Always a prime candidate to shine with the bat, Smriti Mandhana is a player who hasn't announced herself in the marquee tournament. With scores of 35, 23 and 18, Mandhana did enjoy starts but failed to score big in the three games she has played for RCB.

The match against UP, though, will give the RCB skipper a fresh opportunity to stamp her authority and lead her team from the front. Given her recent red-hot form for her national side, it wouldn't be a surprise if the southpaw takes the UPW bowlers to the cleaners in Mumbai.

#2 Tahlia McGrath - UPW

The only UPW batter on the list, Tahlia McGrath was phenomenal in the previous match. The 27-year-old Australian flourished with 11 boundaries and four sixes en route to her fantastic knock of 90* runs (off 50 balls).

McGrath has the potential to change the complexion of the match at any time and will be one of the players to watch out for in the upcoming game. She is also currently the ICC Women's No. 1 ranked batter in T20Is.

#1 Sophie Devine - RCB

Perhaps one of the most iconic women's T20 batters of all time, Sophie Devine has mustered over 8,000 runs in the format.

Unfortunately, for RCB, she did not perform well in the team's first two matches, scoring 14 and 16, respectively. However, she played a vital role in their chase against Gujarat Giants in the previous match.

The star batter scored a stunning 66 off 45 balls, including two maximums and eight boundaries. She provided RCB with a glimmer of hope before her side fell short by 11 runs.

