You can't waste balls when Virat Kohli is padded up to bat next: Sanju Samson

Sanju Samson recently opened up on the importance of scoring quickly in the shortest format of the game. He opined that one could not afford to waste deliveries, especially with someone of the calibre of Virat Kohli padded up to bat next.

Sanju Samson emphasized on that aspect when speaking to Sportstar about his preparations for the 13th edition of the IPL.

“In T20 cricket, you have to score quickly; that's what I have been doing at the IPL over the years. You can't waste 10 balls when Virat Kohli is padded up to bat next,” Sanju Samson said.

Sanju Samson has been away from competitive cricket, like many of his Indian cricket team contemporaries and has been training hard at a private academy in Kerala.

“For the last 15 weeks, I had regular sessions of batting, running and gym, and I didn't want the lockdown to affect me,” he said.

Special practice with a special bowler today 😅😅🙏🏼 pic.twitter.com/veEx7wePyx — Sanju Samson (@IamSanjuSamson) July 17, 2020

The Rajasthan Royals batsman also quipped that he was excited about the IPL. He stated that the event would raise the spirits of the nation and the cricketing fraternity in general.

Want to win more games for the team: Sanju Samson

Additionally, Sanju Samson said that he was happy with the way he had been batting, adding that he had been winning more games for his team lately, although there had been the odd failures in between.

And, the wicket-keeper reiterated that winning matches for the team remained the priority.

“I have also been fine-tuning my technique a bit. But I want to continue to bat the way I have always been. If you look closely at my batting, you would see that I have been winning more matches for my teams of late, though there have been more failures too. That is fine with me. What really matters is how you help the team's cause, more than the individual glory,” Sanju Samson elaborated.

Sanju Samson has been regarded as a batsman of immense talent, although he has not always been able to translate it into tangible performances. Thus, despite being on the selectors' radar for the past few years, he has only managed to play 4 T20Is for India - a tally that is criminally low for a batsman boasting his skill-set.