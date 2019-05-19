Yuvraj Singh reportedly considering retirement from international cricket, may seek permission to play in private T20 leagues

Yuvraj Singh is reportedly considering to retire from international cricket

What's the story?

Yuvraj Singh, experienced Indian all-rounder and veteran, is reportedly considering retirement from International Cricket in order to focus on a career in ICC approved overseas T20 Leagues. As reported in The Hindustan Times, Yuvraj Singh will wait for approval from BCCI to take the final decision about his retirement.

In case you didn't know...

Yuvraj Singh has been one of the best players to play for India in the last two decades as the Punjab all-rounder was an integral part of India's 2007 T20 World Cup and 2011 50-over World Cup success.

However, the veteran's form has dipped ever since his comeback from cancer as he has been unable to be a consistent part of the Indian Team. Yuvi last played for India in 2017 and with his presence declining in the Indian Premier League too, the man-of-the-series winner in the 2011 World Cup is reportedly considering retirement from international cricket.

The heart of the matter

Irfan Pathan became the first Indian player to be a part of the Player Draft of a prominent overseas T20 League. However, the Baroda all-rounder had not taken permission from BCCI to enroll himself and considering he still plays domestic cricket, he might soon be forced to withdraw his name from the Player Draft list.

Yuvraj Singh is intent on competing in similar tournaments like these and is waiting for approval from BCCI for the same.

Speaking of Yuvi's decision on his retirement, a BCCI source said:

“Yuvraj is thinking of calling it quits from international and first class cricket. He would like to speak to the BCCI and get more clarity on plying his trade in tournaments like GT20 (Canada), Euro T20 Slam in Ireland and Holland as he has offers,”

Yuvraj Singh has come to terms with the fact that he may not play cricket for India again and has hence arrived at this decision.

What's next?

Although Mumbai Indians won IPL 2019, Yuvraj Singh did not have a great tournament as the veteran's game-time was severely reduced during the tournament.

However, the opportunity to compete in overseas T20 Leagues could well be the way ahead for Yuvraj Singh.