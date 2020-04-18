Yuzvendra Chahal pokes fun at Virat Kohli on Instagram

Yuzvendra Chahal urged Virat Kohli's wife, actress Anushka Sharma to promote the idea of the spinner opening the batting

Chahal has been actively involved in posting videos and commenting on his teammates' photos and videos on social media.

​ Yuzvendra Chahal has been extremely active on social media [PC: NIE]

Indian cricket team leg-spinner, Yuzvendra Chahal hilariously poked fun at Virat Kohli on Instagram when the former commented on a video posted by Kohli's wife, actress Anushka Sharma.

Anushka recently posted a video in which she can be seen mimicking the way Virat Kohli's fans ask the India team and Royal Challengers Bangalore captain to score a four when he is batting at the crease.

Given that Yuzvendra Chahal has made his presence felt with comments in most of the Instagram Live sessions and posts involving his Indian cricket teammates, he wasn't going to miss out on this opportunity.

"Yuzvendra Chahal should open the batting"

The leggie urged Anushka to get Kohli to say that the Haryana-based spinner can open the batting once cricketing action resumes post the coronavirus pandemic.

Yuzvendra Chahal's comment on Anushka Sharma's Instagram post

"Next time bhabhi please say Chahal ok opening Kara na chahal ko I wish aapki sun le," Yuzvendra Chahal commented.

Recently, the leg-spinner was also trolled by the duo of Rohit Sharma and Jasprit Bumrah, who discussed various ploys to trouble him with the ball when Yuzvendra Chahal comes out to bat against the Mumbai Indians in the IPL.

Yuzvendra Chahal has been extremely active on his social media handles since the lockdown began in March, posting videos involving his family members as well.

Notably, the leggie was scheduled to join Kohli at the RCB camp ahead of the IPL 2020 season. However, with the coronavirus pandemic bringing a halt to cricketing action since mid-March, the cricketers have been forced to spend some quarantine time at home.

On April 16, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) officially announced that IPL 2020 was indefinitely suspended until further notice. With no further details about the next cricket scheduled game of cricket, one can expect the young spinner to provide a lot more entertainment on social media.