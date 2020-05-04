Yuzvendra Chahal talks about how the lockdown has changed Jasprit Bumrah for the better

Friendly banter has been exchanged in the recent past between Jasprit Bumrah and Yuzvendra Chahal

Yuzvendra Chahal has poked fun at Jasprit Bumrah a few times in the recent past, and the leg-spinner has engaged in more friendly banter with his Indian teammate. Chahal took a cheeky dig at Bumrah's outgoing nature, a trait that has only emerged during the ongoing lockdown.

In a Live Instagram session with renowned comedian Archana Puran Singh, Chahal took a dig at Jasprit Bumrah for talking more in the present crisis than in normal times. He revealed that the pacer is into books, and that after playing matches, Bumrah often locked himself in a room or vanished without anyone noticing him.

"[Jasprit] Bumrah reads books. No one has seen Bumrah talk as much as he is doing during the lockdown. During matches, he locks his room and no one knows where he vanished."

In a candid chat, Chahal also revealed that IPL franchise Delhi Capitals' captain Shreyas Iyer is the best dancer in the Indian team. He added that apart from his dancing skills, Iyer also performs quite a few magic tricks in his free time.

"Shreyas Iyer is the best dancer in the team. He is also a magician and does several tricks."

Speaking on how the rest of the team were spending their time in home quarantine, Chahal said that not only were the cricketers working out and performing chores at home, they were enjoying this rare opportunity to stay with their family.

"Everyone [Indian cricket team] is chilling at home. Whatever they wanted to do, they are doing it at home and are actually enjoying."

When Jasprit Bumrah trolled Yuzvendra Chahal

Jasprit Bumrah (L) and Rohit Sharma

Last month, both Rohit Sharma and Jasprit Bumrah trolled Yuzvendra Chahal for regarding himself a better batsman than he is. Bumrah even hilariously commented that he would love to bowl at the leg-spinner when they face off again in the IPL.

The pacer said:

"If we face off against RCB in a match, I want to bowl against Chahal. I've told him that I need to bat above him in the batting order. The day he hits a six, I will go below him in the batting order."

However, Chahal replied cheekily, challenging Jasprit Bumrah to first dismiss the likes of Virat Kohli and AB de Villiers to reach him, given that the leggie bats lower down the order at number 10 or 11.

Chahal replied:

"Keep dreaming i am batting no.10 or 11 before me finch ABD sir and king kohli is there first get them out then we will talk about my batting #staysafe."

