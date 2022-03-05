5 best bosses in Elden Ring and their locations

Bosses in Elden Ring play a massive role in ensuring the game's growth and providing an identity to it. While some of the bosses are easy, a few are quite challenging and take multiple tries before being cleared.

However, irrespective of being challenging or not, a few bosses appeal to the players on account of the esthetics they have. In order words, these bosses are not famous for being difficult but for being memorable encounters.

This article enumerates all the bosses that will leave a mark from a design and visual perspective alongside the difficulty.

Best boss fights in Elden Ring that will appeal to gamers

1) Astel, Naturalborn of the Void

Astel, Naturalborn of the Void is visually stunning but fails to provide a challenge (Image via Elden Ring)

The first boss that deserves a spot on the list of the best bosses has to be Astel, Naturalborn of the Void. This boss was formed from a malformed star that descended into the Lands Between.

Thus, right from that basic description, it tries to draw the players' attention. This boss is located in a very unique place where there is a massive sky above filled with stars and a giant lake below.

Thus, from an environmental perspective, this boss hits the mark perfectly. Its combat, however, is not that appealing.

It's visually esthetic, as the boss uses gravity attacks that have a bright purple glow to them and look stunning, but they are easy to dodge and rarely pose a challenge.

2) Lichdragon Fortissax

Lichdragon Fortissax in Elden Ring is the best dragon fight ever in a Soulsborne game (Image via Meloo/YouTube)

If players are looking for a dragon encounter that can satisfy them as much as Kalameet from Dark Souls 1 did, then Lichdragon Fortissax is the fight they are looking for.

Firstly, from a visual point of view, this dragon is gorgeous. It is covered in black and gold with red lightning coming out of its body. From time to time, it uses red lightning spears and creates an AoE attack that covers the entire arena almost instantly.

Thus, esthetically, this dragon fight is probably the best that FromSoftware has ever done. The battle, however, is anything but easy. Unless gamers are careful, those lightning spears can two-shot almost anyone at even the highest levels.

The dragon also releases a scream that creates golden and black lightning across the arena. While this attack is easy to dodge, its damage is lethal. Therefore, users will have to be highly cautious and learn its movesets before launching a counter-attack.

3) Radagon of the Golden Order

The fight against Radagon in Elden Ring is filled with excitement and thrill (Image via Boss Fight Database/YouTube)

This particular boss fight is the final encounter of Elden Ring. However, that is not the only reason it takes up a spot on this list.

The final boss of the game is visually breathtaking. His body is sort of cracked into several pieces, and players will be able to see the mark of the Elden Ring inside him. The boss fight takes place at the Elden Throne, and Ragadon will stop at nothing to prevent the Tarnished from becoming the Elden Lord.

So the setting that this fight provides is quite thrilling. Apart from that, this fight also has brilliant background music, which adds to the excitement as gamers try their best to dodge Ragadon's lethal attacks.

The boss uses a mace, and his attacks leave golden patterns on the floor. Getting caught in those will mean a quick death for users, so dodging them is of utmost necessity. He is swift and feels almost like fighting a god at this point.

Thus, the challenge posed parallels the visuals of the boss, making it one of the best boss fights out there.

4) Malenia, Blade of Miquella

Malenia's boss fight in Elden Ring is both elegant and scary (Image via Elden Ring)

This particular boss fight has arguably the most pleasing and yet terrifying atmosphere of all in the entire game. It occurs at the base of a tree, and the battlefield is covered by leaves and flower petals.

However, none of this is safe as there are spores that release scarlet rot which can burn down the players' health in a very short time. Therefore, the setting will create a paradox in the players' minds as they will love it, but at the same time remain cautious before landing a step.

However, their attention will soon be diverted from the setting as the boss Malenia, Blade of Miquella, is arguably one of the best-looking enemies in the entire game. She wears a long gown alongside a Valkyrie helmet.

She uses a long katana and has some of the swiftest attacks in the entire game. While her attacks in the first phase are pretty simple, in the second phase, she often turns into a massive flower and inflicts scarlet rot.

Apart from that, she also heals every time she hits gamers. Therefore, learning to dodge all her attacks is almost a necessity. Her fighting style is elegant and will provide a challenge that, in truth, no one else is able to do in the game.

5) Starscourge Radahn

The Starscourge Radahn bossfight will be remembered for a long time by fans (Image via Elden Ring)

Starscourge Radahn is a boss that players will remember for a long time from now. It is because, firstly, this boss is a raid. It is the first that FromSoftware has ever done, and thus, it adds a new dimension to the game.

Secondly, the whole setting of the boss is fantastic. Right from the beginning, users are given the feeling that throughout the entire fight, Radahn will be the one who is going to dictate the tempo.

In order words, it is Radahn who is in charge and not the users. So the faster someone understands that, the easier this fight will be.

The fight takes place on a gigantic battlefield, and they get to summon not one but around six or seven NPCs to fight alongside them. Players must keep switching between fighting on Torrent and the ground, learning when to disengage and when to jump in.

Radahn is ferocious, and his attacks are lethal. Gamers will have to endure a lot of failures before they become successful. The only saving grace is that the NPCs can be resummoned once they are dead.

However, their summoning locations change after each death. Thus, individuals should keep a keen eye on not just the boss but also the NPCs to try to maintain balance within the fight.

It is the culmination of excitement and thrill as players will often find themselves with zero healing flasks as they meticulously dodge every attack while trying to finish off the final bit of health that the boss might be having.

Note: This article reflects the author's views.

