5 best fantasy video games (and 5 best futuristic titles) worth replaying in July 2022

Video games come in a variety of shapes and sizes, and one such form is of a high fantasy adventure, set in a large fictional world that is filled with quests to complete and additional side activities to do. These video games stretch the imagination to the limit, creating a brand new fantasy world with new creatures and races, and are usually brimming with some sort of magical force.

Another popular form of video games is the type that is set in the future, ideally showcasing new technology and mechanical prowess in the advanced and modern world. These video games are generally set after a surge of technological innovation or sometimes after a post-apocalyptic event of some kind.

Both of the above types of video games are available in abundance, which players can choose from if they are in the mood to get into these genres this July. The article below will look at five such fantasy video games, along with five games set in a futuristic setting which players can replay in July 2022.

5 high fantasy video games worth getting back into in July 2022

1) The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt

Developed by CD Projekt Red and released in 2015, The Witcher 3 is an action RPG and the third installment in the iconic video game series that is a video game adaptation of the works of Andrzej Sapkowski. Playing as Geralt, the white-haired Witcher, players get to travel across the world of the fictional 'Continent' the novels are set in. Interestingly, a new Witcher game is also currently in development.

As a monster hunter for hire, players can choose to take on a variety of assignments, besides the main story, which allows them to aid strangers in trouble and accept contracts to kill monsters. The game also features a choice-based dialog system, which lets players express their stances and could have lasting consequences.

In the main narrative, Geralt is in search of Ciri, who has been seen around the Continent once more after many years. Joining forces with his long-time lover Yennefer, Geralt must go on a journey across the land to find clues about his adoptive daughter while on the run from the Wild Hunt, a terrifying horde of specters.

2) World of Warcraft

If players enjoy playing large-scale MMORPGs, the video game to get their hands on is World of Warcraft. Set in the fictional world of Azeroth, players can create their player character, which can be one of 23 available playable races split across two factions of The Alliance and The Horde, as well as the Allied Races who belong to neither faction.

The video game was developed and published by Blizzard, and was originally released in 2004. Since then, the game has had many large expansions, letting players explore various new areas in Azeroth. They get to form alliances by teaming up online with various players and taking on quests to level up.

Played from either a third-person or first-person perspective, the game allows players to develop various talents and skills and even take up two primary professions. These can range from tailoring to hunting, allowing them to create and sell items. Players also have the option to engage in PvP combat, along with normal PvE encounters.

3) The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild

The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild is the first open-world video game in the Zelda series, set in the vast lands of Hyrule. Developed and published by Nintendo, this game was released in 2017 for the Nintendo Switch and Wii U. The premise of this story sees the villain Ganondorf transform into the monstrous Calamity Ganon and take Princess Zelda captive inside Hyrule Castle.

Link, the hero of Hyrule, finally awakens from a deep slumber, and players get to take control of the fan-favorite 'silent' protagonist and explore the game's open-world. Players can head anywhere they wish, and even attempt to reach the final boss immediately if they wish to, although it is highly unlikely that they can defeat their enemy so early on.

This video game is played exclusively from a third-person perspective, with Link taking on different quests and completing NPC requests to gain experience and level up. While combat is relatively simple, weapons have limited durability and will break after a particular threshold. Thus, players are required to think ahead of every big battle, preparing their weapons in advance before heading into the fray.

4) Kingdoms of Amalur: Reckoning

A highly underrated video game, Kingdoms of Amalur: Reckoning had an unfortunate release date of February 2012, when Skyrim was at the height of its popularity, and was also the year when both Far Cry 3 and Mass Effect 3 were released. This led to the original game being looked over and falling into obscurity.

Set in the world of The Faelands, this action role-playing video game allows players to choose from 4 races to play as, along with three classes to experiment in, or as a multi-class if they wish. Taking on the role of the Fateless One, players must find the reason for their resurrection from death, which is somehow related to the evil forces of the Tuatha attempting to take over the world.

While the storyline is nothing to brag about, the gameplay is quite an enjoyable experience, featuring a variety of different and rather ingenious weapons, some of which are not commonly seen in fantasy games. The multi-classing option allows players to utilize sorcery, finesse, or mighty weapons, as well as equip a destiny that grants certain perks.

5) Elden Ring

Set in the world of the Lands Between, Elden Ring is an open-world video game that was released on February 25, 2022. Players will create their very own character, known as The Tarnished, as they set about their journey, taking their first steps into the first area known as Limgrave.

FromSoftware’s first true open-world game was an impressive outing, with the title's vibrant world co-created with renowned author George R. R. Martin. Hostile and non-hostile creatures are fresh and new designs, which The Tarnished will come across. This is the first time in a Soulsborne game where there are wild creatures in the world that do not attack the player immediately.

Played from a third-person perspective, the combat is relatively similar to previous Souls games, although Elden Ring allows for a much more flexible playstyle than before. Players can easily switch between builds by using an item that allows them to re-spec their characters after a certain point in the game, giving them the opportunity to try out different weapons and movesets.

5 futuristic video games to try again in July 2022

1) Deus Ex: Mankind Divided

Deus Ex is a series of video games taking place in a cyberpunk setting in the future. Deus Ex: Mankind Divided is the final game in the series, with Adam Jensen returning as the cybernetically augmented protagonist in 2029. The game was developed by Eidos Montreal and published by Square Enix Europe in 2016.

Set two years after the events of the previous game, Adam Jensen now works with the Juggernaut Group (a hacker organization) to expose the Illuminati. This secret organization works from behind the scenes to orchestrate world events according to their needs. After an incident in Dubai, Adam crosses paths with this group and works to stop them at any cost.

While this game is primarily played from a first-person perspective, certain sections like taking cover, talking to NPCs, and certain attack animations play out in a third-person view. Players have the option to approach a situation using offensive tactics or take a more stealthy route, using cover and silent takedowns to clear an area.

2) Horizon Forbidden West

While at first glance, the Horizon games might look like a fantasy genre (which is still possibly true), a little bit of lore will reveal that the world presented in these games is set far in the future. All the large robotic animals clearly help with that narrative. Horizon Forbidden West is the second entry in the video game series, developed by Guerilla Games and released in February 2022.

The video game continues with Aloy’s story as she embarks on a journey to the Forbidden West in search of a cure for a plague that kills organic life as it spreads. This occurred as a result of the events of the previous game, which saw the AI GAIA that was supposed to oversee the earth’s development being destroyed.

In the West, Aloy comes into contact with various new groups, such as the Tenakth tribe which is embroiled in a civil war, as well as a futuristic group of individuals with their own separate interests. Played from a third-person perspective, the game has a larger open-world than Zero Dawn, featuring many side quests and activities.

3) Mass Effect: Legendary Edition

A collection of three games, Mass Effect: Legendary Edition is a remaster of the original Mass Effect trilogy, narrating the story of Commander Shepard. Developed by BioWare, these video games are played from a third-person perspective and involve explorable sections, punctuated by dialog sections, as well as combat areas, which take place in terms of gunfights along with the use of biotic powers.

Commander Shepard is a soldier of the Alliance Navy, who unearths the mysterious threat of the Reapers, who plan to wipe out all sentient life in the galaxy. Throughout all three video games, Shepard gathers their own crew and combats the Reapers in various ways, delaying their plans and eventually putting a stop to them.

The Legendary Edition was released in May 2021, with improved controls for the first game, a unified HUD, and better upscaled resolutions across all three titles. After Mass Effect Andromeda’s unpopularity, BioWare are said to be working on a new game, continuing the story of the Milky Way Galaxy following the events of Mass Effect 3.

4) Destiny 2

Destiny 2 is a fun multiplayer first-person shooter video game developed and published by Bungie and released in 2017 for PS4, Xbox One and PCs. A version for the PS5 and Xbox Series X/S was released in late 2020. Set in a futuristic space setting, players take on the role of a Guardian, the protectors of Earth’s last city.

Destiny can be played solo, although it is recommended to have a group to enjoy it to the fullest extent. Bungie’s excellent gunplay returns, with some very cool-looking weapon designs as well as responsive ballistic action. Players have three classes they can choose to play as: Warlock, Hunter, and Titan.

Fortunately, this multiplayer video game receives large expansions, rife with new campaign content and storylines to play almost every year. The current ongoing story is known as Destiny 2: The Witch Queen, which is set to run until August 2022.

5) Cyberpunk 2077

Considered unplayable at launch, Cyberpunk 2077 has since had many major updates which have fixed and addressed many issues with the game's performance. Aside from last-gen consoles, the game is now quite enjoyable on PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X. First released on December 10, 2020, this game is set in the futuristic metropolis of Night City, where the protagonist V’s interesting story unfolds.

Played from a first-person perspective, players can modify their character however they wish at the beginning of the game, setting different base attributes and physical and gender preferences. The main story involves a megacorporation from which V intends to steal some intel, as well as Keanu Reeves’ character, Johnny Silverhand.

As a role-playing video game, it lets players choose and modify their playstyle, depending on where they put their attribute points. Fully buffing their offensive capabilities allows players to go in with guns blazing at every encounter, while investing in stealth opens up silent playthroughs. Furthermore, putting points in hacking lets players use various environmental mechanical options as well as overload enemy augmentations, whereas points in intelligence gives them more dialog options to circumvent difficult situations.

Note: This article reflects the writer's opinion.

