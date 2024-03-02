The best team compositions for World’s Edge in Apex Legends Season 20 can differ from one rank to another. However, some legend combinations are highly effective and perform better than others. These eventually become the meta for the game that most players start utilizing. It is important to note that these meta compositions can differ for each map due to the diverse terrain you can experience in Apex Legends.

The best team compositions keep changing as the developers introduce new legend balance changes throughout the season. This also maintains a fresh gameplay experience and prevents stagnant metas for more engaging lobbies. However, if you can perfect your playstyle around a certain character, you can build strategies for the team and skyrocket your win rates.

This article will highlight the 5 best team compositions for World's Edge in Apex Legends Season 20.

Note: The team composition reflects the author's opinion and can be different for every individual.

Best team compositions to use on World's Edge in Apex Legends Season 20

Here is a list of the most meta team compositions you can pick for the World’s Edge map in Apex Legends Season 20:

1) Bloodhound, Conduit, and Bangalore

Bloodhound for World's Edge in Apex Legends Season 20 (Image via EA)

This is one of the best team compositions on World's Edge in Apex Legends Season 20. It packs the best of both worlds, where you can take extended fights with Bang’s smokes and Conduit’s temporary shields. Combined with Bloodhound’s scans, you can easily beam down enemies through smokes without revealing your exact position. This is a great way to rake in a lot of kills.

The ultimate ability of Conduit and Bangalore can be used for defense tactics and to back off from risky positions to avoid elimination. It can also help in cornering enemy squads or forcing others to fight for map control in the final rings.

2) Wraith, Crypto, and Caustic

Wraith in best team compositions for World's Edge in Apex Legends Season 20 (Image via EA)

Wraith can have a massive impact with Crypto scouting out the terrain for her to plan aggressive strategies with Caustic. Wraith’s portal, combined with Caustic and Crypto’s ultimate, can provide you with easy squad wipes and map control. You can also hold down closed spaces more easily with Caustic and force teams to initiate the fight, making them move into disadvantageous positions.

Crypto can also be a great asset in the final zones as he can remotely revive and collect banners with the drone. Caustic’s ultimate is one of the best methods to block enemy vision and rake in a lot of damage stats.

3) Catalyst, Horizon, and Fuse

Catalyst in best team compositions (Image via EA)

Fuse is one of the easiest legends in the game when it comes to cornering enemies. You can combine his abilities with Catalyst to establish control over an area while damaging enemies nearby. Horizon’s ultimate ability can be used with Fuse’s ultimate to eliminate squads quickly in open grounds. This is also a great opportunity for Fuse players to throw out grenades and dish out a lot of damage.

Catalyst’s ultimate can be used to divide a side of the final zones and isolate gunfights to increase winning chances. You can use this to push enemy teams and take them by surprise with the wall covering you from one direction.

4) Loba, Mad Maggie, and Octane

Mad Maggie in best team composition (Image via EA)

Loba is the go-to character if you want to be completely looted before joining a fight. Her ability can keep the team stacked almost always and help her steal care package weapons. Mad Maggie and Octane are great, aggressive characters that can make use of all this loot and take map control. This is one of the best team compositions to chase down squads with an explosive entry.

Combining Maggie’s ultimate ability with Octane’s Jump Pad can help you traverse the map quickly. Mad Maggie has become much stronger after the patch for World's Edge in Apex Legends Season 20.

5) Valkyrie, Gibraltar, and Ash

Valkyrie in best team compositions for World's Edge in Apex Legends Season 20 (Image via EA)

Valkyrie fell off the meta after the introduction of Evac Towers in Apex. However, the new power-up feature has put the spotlight on her as she can use her ultimate to fly and gain a lot of altitude. Gibraltar can be a huge asset in the late game with Defensive Bombardment, and his shield can protect the squad while activating Valk’s ultimate.

Ash is great for this Apex Legends composition, as she can locate the position of enemy teams and deathboxes for quick loot. She can also act as the failsafe to Valkyrie with her ultimate ability for near-instant relocation. Valk can also combine her signature ability with Ash to damage enemy squads in the vicinity.

