5 best ways to make money faster in GTA Online

Money truly makes the world go round in GTA Online, as most of the player's success is solely dependent on their ability to make money. As reflected in the real world, players have to spend money to make money.

Therefore, investing in the right properties, good weapons, and an armored vehicle should be the player's first priority in GTA Online. Post which, they should begin looking at their skill-set and identify which areas they are the strongest in.

Certain players are adept at flying, which is why Air Cargo should be what they're looking at right out of the gate. However, it will be a while before they can afford a Hangar in GTA Online.

Therefore, for players just starting out in the game, here are some ways to make money faster.

Five quickest ways to make money in GTA Online

1) Keep an eye on weekly updates

It cannot be stressed enough how important it is to keep track of the weekly updates as they offer players the opportunity to earn bonus cash and RP through specific activities.

By focusing efforts on certain activities, players will make double or even triple cash and RP. Therefore, it is imperative to stay up to date with GTA Online and check which activities will pay out better.

They can be Races, Adversary Modes, or any of the other numerous match types available in-game. Players can also earn bonuses on businesses as certain cargo will net 2x cash during certain weeks. The weekly update drops every Thursday around 2:00 to 3:00 PM IST.

2) Own businesses

The first thing players want to do when they start in GTA Online is to buy a business as quickly as possible. The best bet right out of the gate is to invest in an MC Clubhouse, which is just about the cheapest property they can buy, yet, it guarantees massive profits.

It is extremely easy to set up the business using the laptop terminal at the Clubhouse and begin to completing missions and selling cargo in the various businesses available.

Businesses also offer a great way to make passive income, meaning money is generated hourly without the player having to do anything in GTA Online. Therefore, before they shell out a million dollars on a pointless fast car, gamers should look to invest in a business.

3) Discount on property

Each week in GTA Online, Rockstar Games tries pushing players towards certain types of businesses. Occasionally, the publisher will slash prices on say, Nightclubs, and double the RP and cash gained from running products through the Nightclub's basement.

Meaning, it is the right time for players to buy a Nightclub if they hadn't done so before. Therefore, in addition to the bonus RP and cash, it is imperative to keep an eye out for property discounts each Thursday.

Certain Heists (highest-paying missions in the game) require players to own a particular property, which is why it's always a good thing to keep an eye out for property discounts in GTA Online.

4) Complete Contact Missions on hard

If players trust their skills, they can crank up the difficulty on Contact Missions to get a higher payout at the end of the Heist. The payout is mostly dependent on the time taken to complete the mission, which means that players should always look for the fastest method instead of playing carefully.

Owning an armored vehicle such as the Kuruma is a no-brainer as it allows players to dive headfirst into a bunch of enemies without being in any danger. The Kuruma enables players to shoot at enemies without taking damage themselves.

Contact Missions are often ignored, but they are indeed some of the best ways to make money in GTA Online. Gerald's Contact Missions are an excellent place to start and are the easiest to complete.

5) Sell cars off of the street

This shouldn't be the primary source of income for players, and instead, can be looked at as a source of extra income in the account. Players can choose to sell cars that are not used in their Garage but will only recover a specific portion of the car's value.

Instead, selling cars in Los Santos Customs stolen off the street should net players a good chunk of change. Vehicles like the Vapid Peyote (Gang) sell for a great value in Los Santos Customs.

On top of that, the Vehicle Warehouse essentially operates on the player's ability to steal vehicles. Therefore, if boosting cars is something a player enjoys, then the Vehicle Warehouse should be a priority.

Therefore, if only to make a few extra bucks, players can choose to sell cars off the street in GTA Online.

