7 best end-game talismans in Elden Ring that will make players extremely powerful

Talismans play an integral role when it comes to build crafting in Elden Ring. Every talisman has a purpose, and users can usually find them across the game from start to finish.

However, not all of these talismans can be used against end-game bosses that are some of the hardest ever created by FromSoftware. Fortunately, there are at least seven top-tier talismans considered viable for every piece of end-game content that Elden Ring has to offer.

The only problem is that most are situated in hidden places or are locked behind boss fights. Hopefully, this article will provide a comprehensive guide on the talismans that gamers need and where to look for them within Elden Ring.

Seven most potent talismans for users to chase in Elden Ring

1) Lord of Blood's Exultation

Lord of Blood's exultation is a must-have talisman for bleed builds (Image via Gaming with Abyss/YouTube)

This is by far one of the best talismans that players can use in Elden Ring. It increases the attack power of a character whenever there is blood loss anywhere near the vicinity.

This means that all forms of bleed status effect builds will be enhanced exponentially by this talisman, which is also considered one of the meta builds in the game right now. The buff in attack power obtained from this one is around 20% for approximately 20 seconds.

Location: Obtained after defeating Esgar, Priest of Blood in Leyndell Royal Capital

2) Millicent's Prosthesis

The boost from Millicent's prosthesis is something worth considering (Image via BDX Ronin Gaming/YouTube)

Millicent's Prosthesis is a potent talisman that many dexterity weapon users will find handy for end-game content. Firstly, it provides a +5 boost to dexterity when equipped by gamers.

This boost might not seem like a lot, but finding enough runes to level up the necessary stats can be daunting towards the end game. Therefore, the boost obtained from this one always provides players with a bit of extra.

Secondly, the talisman helps increase attack power upon successive hits on enemies. This is also quite substantial as attack boost becomes almost mandatory if users want to make end-game boss fights a bit quicker.

Location: Challenge and defeat Millicent as part of her questline

3) Graven-Mass Talisman

Graven-Mass, when combined with Graven-School, provides a massive boost to players (Image via Sofa Supastar Gaming/YouTube)

This talisman is considered one of the best for sorcery users within the game. The Graven-Mass Talisman provides somewhere around an 8% boost to all the sorceries in the game.

This might not seem like a lot, but gamers must keep in mind that in Elden Ring, sorceries are, in general, quite powerful. Even the most basic sorcery can take down bosses much faster than the most basic melee weapons.

Secondly, there is another crucial reason why this is so good. The Graven-Mass talisman is basically an upgraded version of the Graven-School Talisman. In general, however, upgraded talismans cannot be paired together.

In this case, players can pair both Graven-Mass and Graven-School talismans and compound the boost to sorceries by 12%.

Location: Can be obtained from a chest on Albinauric rise in Consecrated snowfield

4) Marika's Soreseal

The value of Marika's Soreseal in sorcery builds is unmatched (Image via Gaming with Abyss/YouTube)

This is another talisman tailormade for every sorcery user in Elden Ring. Marika's Soreseal provides a flat +5 boost to every stat revolving around magic and FP usage.

This means that mind, intelligence, faith, and arcane are the four stats that receive the boost above. Again, this boost might not be a lot, but just like Millicent's Prosthesis talisman, gamers will always be a little ahead in scaling with Marika's Soreseal equipped.

However, players must remember that this boost comes at a cost, as the damage received when this talisman is equipped increases by 15%.

Location: Elphael, Brace of Haligtree

5) Radagon Icon

Radagon Icon is a simple talisman but a must-have for end-game content (Image via Gaming with Abyss/Youtube)

This is a talisman obtained quite early in the game. However, sorcery users must remember that its value remains unhindered even after defeating the final boss.

The Radagon Icon substantially reduces the cast time for all sorceries in the game. While gamers can choose to ignore this one, considering how aggressive bosses are and that most powerful sorceries get interrupted if players get hit, it is imperative to mention the importance of this talisman.

Location: Raya Lucaria Academy

6) Shard of Alexander

The damage output from Moonveil and Rivers of Blood is heavily increased by Shard of Alexander in Elden Ring (Image via ConCon/YouTube)

Shard of Alexander is a Talisman crafted for those looking to use weapon skills more often. This means weapons such as Moonveil and Rivers of Blood.

When this talisman is equipped, the damage output from the weapon skill increases quite a lot. According to specific calculations, a total of 15% damage boost is obtained, which is quite significant considering some of the weapons mentioned earlier hit very hard even without any boost.

Location: Obtained from Iron Fist Alexander after completing his questline

7) Rotten Winged Sword Insignia

Rotten Winged Sword Insignia is quite good for players using swift attacks in Elden Ring (Image via BDX Ronin Gaming/YouTube)

The last talisman to make this list is going to be the Rotten Winged Sword Insignia, which also happens to be one of the strongest in the game. Its function is quite simple as it increases attack power on successive hits.

The damage increase can extend to a maximum of 22%, which is perhaps the highest that can be obtained in the game. Obviously, this also means that faster weapons will be much more suited to this talisman than slower heavy weapons.

Location: Defeat the sisters as part of Millicent's questline

Note: The above list entirely represents the author's personal views.

