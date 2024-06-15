All Wuthering Waves Gold Tidal Heritages locations

Gold Tidal Heritage in Wuthering Waves is one of the best ways to casually farm Union Level EXP and Astrites. It provides 50 Union Level EXP and 10 Astrites along with other valuable rewards such as Shell Credits and Sealed Tube. There are 23 Gold Tidal Heritages, most of which can be obtained by defeating enemies, but some of these are locked behind certain quests and tricky puzzles.

This article provides a detailed guide to unlock every Gold Tidal Heritage in Wuthering Waves

Wuthering Waves: Gold Tidal Heritages locations

Norfall Barrens

There are four Gold Tidal Heritages in the Norfall Barrens. Most of them require you to defeat enemies and are easy to obtain.

Tidal Heritage #1

Tidal Heritage #1 in Norfall Barrens (Image via Kuro Games)

The first Gold Tidal Heritage can be found by teleporting to the resonance beacon nearby and going up the bridge. Defeat the Rocksteady Guardian to obtain this Tidal Heritage. You can also get a Standard Supply Chest after destroying a breakable wall in the room.

Tidal Heritage #2

Tidal Heritage #2 in Norfall Barrens (Image via Kuro Games)

This Tidal Heritage is directly below the room with the Rocksteady Guardian. Drop down to find a Chasm Guardian, Tambourinist, and other Tacet Discords. Defeat them to claim your rewards.

Tidal Heritage #3

Tidal Heritage #3 in Norfall Barrens (Image via Kuro Games)

Teleport to the resonance beacon nearby and make your way to the road. Defeat the Chasm Guardian and a few more Tacet Discords to obtain the Tidal Heritage.

Tidal Heritage #4

Tidal Heritage #4 in Norfall Barrens (Image via Kuro Games)

Teleport to the island directly below the Dreamless boss fight and head straight to find a lake. Destroy the stones in this area and defeat the enemies to unlock the Tidal Heritage.

Desorock Highlands

There are two Gold Tidal Heritages in the Desorock Highland, both of which can be obtained by defeating easy enemies.

Tidal Heritage #1

Tidal Heritage #1 in Desorock Highlands (Image via Kuro Games)

Teleport to the resonance beacon outside the Impermanence Heron's lair to find a Combat Challenge. Complete it to receive this Tidal Heritage.

Tidal Heritage #2

Tidal Heritage #2 in Desorock Highlands (Image via Kuro Games)

The second Gold Tidal Heritage in Desorock Highlands can be found by dropping down from the Tacet Field and going inside a cave filled with Sabyr Boars and Spearbacks. Defeat them to claim your rewards.

Central Plains

Central Plains has two Gold Tidal Heritages. One of them is locked behind a tricky puzzle while the other one is quite easy to obtain.

Tidal Heritage #1

Tidal Heritage #1 in Central Plains with Mutterfly locations marked (Image via Kuro Games)

This Tidal Heritage is locked behind three Mutterflies. Teleport to Tiderise Cliff and drop down to find the Tidal Heritage along with the Mutterflies scattered around the area. Transport all three to unlock the Tidal Heritage.

Tidal Heritage #2

Tidal Heritage #2 in Central Plains (Image via Kuro Games)

The second Tidal Heritage is found near Yeming Slide. Teleport to the resonance beacon in the area and go up to find a Rocksteady Guardian, three Fusion Prisms, and a Glacio Prism. Defeat them all to obtain the Tidal Heritage.

Gorges of Spirits

Gorges of Spirits has a singular Gold Tidal Heritage found near the resonance nexus of the area

Tidal Heritage #1

Tidal Heritage #1 in Gorges of Spirits Image via Kuro Games)

Teleport to the resonance nexus and go upwards to find two Spearbacks. Defeat them to claim this Tidal Heritage.

Port City of Guixu

Port City of Guixu has two Gold Tidal Heritages. The first one is simple to obtain while the second one is locked behind a more complex Mutterfly puzzle.

Tidal Heritage #1

Tidal Heritage #1 in Port City of Guixu (Image via Kuro Games)

The first Gold Tidal Heritage is found beyond the Nostalgia Isle theater. Teleport to the area and go past it. Defeat a couple of Geohide Saurians to claim this Tidal Heritage.

Tidal Heritage #2

Tidal Heritage #2 in Port City of Guixu with locations of Mutterflies (Image via Kuro Games)

The second Gold Tidal Heritage is near the entrance to the Sea of Flames. It requires you to follow four Mutterflies to their destination. All four can be found on top of the floating cars found near the Tidal Heritage. Defeat the enemies first to have an easier time completing this puzzle.

Dim Forest

Dim Forest features four Gold Tidal Heritages. Most of them require you to defeat enemies but one Tidal Heritage is quite well hidden.

Tidal Heritage #1

Tidal Heritage #1 in Dim Forest (Image via Kuro Games)

The first Gold Tidal Heritage can be found in the Forbidden Forest. Teleport to the nearest resonance beacon and find the passage that has mannequins. Follow the trail and break certain mannequins to find a Chasm Guardian. Defeat it to get the Tidal Heritage.

Tidal Heritage #2

Tidal Heritage #2 in Dim Forest (Image via Kuro Games)

The second Gold Tidal Heritage can only be obtained after completing When the Forest is No Longer Dim. Return to the top of the Giant Banyan and defeat three Spearbacks to claim your rewards.

Tidal Heritage #3

Tidal Heritage #3 in Dim Forest (Image via Kuro Games)

This Gold Tidal Heritage is found near the Thorny Passage. Teleport to the resonance beacon nearby. You will eventually come across an area where plenty of vases are there. Break them all and defeat the enemies that spawn to get this Tidal Heritage.

Tidal Heritage #4

Tidal Heritage #4 in Dim Forest (Image via Kuro Games)

The final Gold Tidal Heritage in Dim Forest is the most well-hidden one. Teleport to the resonance beacon above the Violet Banyan and drop down to find a cave. Enter it and proceed deeper. Make your way to the top of the cave using Grapple Points to find a large amount of Hoochiefs fighting each other.

Defeat all of them to claim the Tidal Heritage. You can go up and chat with an NPC as well. There is also a Sonance Casket available in this area.

Also read: What to do with Sonance Casket in Wuthering Waves

Wuming Bay

Wuming Bay has two Gold Heritages, both of which require you to defeat enemies.

Tidal Heritage #1

Tidal Heritage #1 in Wuming Bay (Image via Kuro Games)

Teleport to the resonance beacon near the Hermit Settlement and head left to find a Stonewall Bracer and a few Vanguard Junrocks. Defeat them all to claim this Tidal Heritage.

Tidal Heritage #2

Tidal Heritage #2 in Wuming Bay (Image via Kuro Games)

The second Tidal Heritage can be found by climbing the hill near the Corroded Ruins. Defeat a Spearback to unlock the Tidal Heritage.

Tiger's Maw

Tiger's Maw has only one Gold Heritage, which is easy to find and obtain as it only requires you to defeat an enemy.

Tidal Heritage #1

Tidal Heritage #1 in Tiger's Maw (Image via Kuro Games)

Climb the left side of the mountain surrounding the Distribution Center to find a Spearback. Defeat it to claim your Gold Tidal Heritage.

Whining Aix's Mire

Whining Aix's Mire has four Gold Heritages scattered around the area. Most of them require you to defeat certain enemies but some have certain requirements that need to be met for them to spawn.

Tidal Heritage #1

Tidal Heritage #1 in Whining Aix's Mire (Image via Kuro Games)

Teleport to the resonance beacon that is near the edge of the Plateau Ruins. Go down to find a couple of Herons and Prisms guarding the Tidal Heritage. Defeat them to unlock it.

Tidal Heritage #2

Tidal Heritage #2 in Whining Aix's Mire (Image via Kuro Games)

The second Gold Tidal Heritage is near the Waving Battlefield. Cross the bridge after teleporting to the resonance beacon and defeat a few Fusion Dreadmanes and a Havoc Dreadmane to unlock the Tidal Heritage.

Tidal Heritage #3

Tidal Heritage #3 in Whining Aix's Mire (Image via Kuro Games)

This Gold Tidal Heritage spawns only after finishing the Stygian Lacrimosa quest. Teleport to the Fallen Grave and drop down a hole. Take the left passage and defeat the Rocksteady Guardian and Chasm Guardian to unlock the Tidal Heritage.

Tidal Heritage #4

Tidal Heritage #4 in Whining Aix's Mire (Image via Kuro Games)

The final Gold Heritage in Wuthering Waves can be found by going past the Tacet Field and dropping down. A pair of Herons and Prisms will be defending this Tidal Heritage. Defeat them to claim the rewards.

