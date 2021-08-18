Genshin Impact Orobashi's Legacy quest: All stages and how to complete the tasks

Genshin Impact's Orobashi's Legacy is a World Quest series divided into six main parts, which can make completing it all seem daunting.

However, this quest series is easier than one might think. It is important, however, to be careful of lightning strikes (especially if the player is close to an edge). Most of these quests involve a Sacred Stone Puzzle, and require the player to manipulate its orientation and elevation to the right position.

The Genshin Impact player must also be able to defeat a Maguu Kenki at least once in this quest. Other than that, it's not a particularly difficult quest, however, it is lengthy. Genshin Impact players should be able to complete this quest series within an hour or two, depending on how well they understand the Sacred Stone Puzzles and how quickly they can traverse through Inazuma.

Genshin Impact Orobashi's Legacy quest guide: All parts

This is where players start Orobashi's Legacy quest series (Image via miHoYo)

There are six parts in total, and they often involve going back to Kaji. His location is marked in the picture above, so Genshin Impact players shouldn't have difficulty reaching him. It's fairly close to two teleports, so use either the Statue of the Seven or the Teleport Waypoint and climb to his location to start Orobashi's Legacy quest series.

Orobashi's Legacy: Prologue

Genshin Impact players need to talk to Kaji to start Orobashi's Legacy (Image via miHoYo)

This is the easiest part of the Orobashi's Legacy quest series, as all players have to do is talk to Kaji. After the conversation is over, the prologue will be complete, and the player will earn 100 Adventure EXP, 10,000 Mora and 20 Primogems.

Orobashi's Legacy: Part 1

Genshin Impact players need to observe this ward (Image via miHoYo)

Observe the ward near Kaji, and then head to the Sacred Stone Puzzle north-west of the ward.

A Sacred Stone Mound (Image via miHoYo)

This Sacred Stone Mound is incredibly important. Fortunately, Genshin Impact players only need to interact with it and the Thunderbearer Mirror.

Adjust the Sacred Stone Mound's Orientation three times, and then move on to the Thunderbearer Mirror up ahead.

A Thunderbearer Mirror (Image via miHoYo)

Adjust its orientation three times and its elevation once. Then go back to the Sacred Stone Mound and hit it. If done correctly, the barrier below should be broken.

Collect the purple diamond and the purplish blob down in the area below. They're the Musoujin Gorge: Rock Pillar Warding Stone and Musoujin Gorge: Rock Pillar Pearl, respectively. Go back the ward and submit them.

Finally, talk to Kaji to finish part 1 of Orobashi's Legacy in Genshin Impact. Players will get 300 Adventure EXP, 30,000 Mora, 40 Primogems and 4 Hero's Wits.

Orobashi's Legacy: Part 2

The next ward that the player has to interact with (Image via miHoYo)

Both Part 2 and Part 3 will be available to players at this point, but this article will cover them in chronological order. Use Elemental Sight and head left. Grab an Electrogranum nearby and head down the hole.

Once the player is down the hole, they need to go to the cube and activate it to lower the water. Defeat the enemies down on the bottom floor, and head further downward.

A quick puzzle's solution if the player wants a chest (Image via miHoYo)

Grab an Electrogranum and hit the left block once so the blocks look like the image above to collect some treasure. However, in the eastern corner there is another hole, and players need to defeat the six Hydro Slimes here. Down the hall is one of the items needed to repair the ward.

Players can also follow the Seelie to collect some minor loot. Either way, head back to the original ward and use Elemental Sight. Then head towards the right.

This is the puzzle location (Image via miHoYo)

Adjust the Sacred Stone Mound's orientation once. Go north-west to a Thunderbearer Mirror, and adjust its orientation once. Drop down and adjust another Thunderbearer Mirror's orientation once.

Head further north-west, but ignore the upcoming Thunderbearer Mirror. Instead, climb further north-west and adjust that Thunderbearer Mirror's elevation once. Then, head north-east and adjust the position of the Thunderbearer Mirror closest to the water.

Finally, attack the Sacred Stone Mound (Genshin Impact players can use a bow user to save time). Head down, and collect the final piece needed to finish this part of the Orobashi's Legacy quest in Genshin Impact.

The solution to this puzzle's orientation and elevation (Image via miHoYo)

Finally, head back to the ward and submit the two pieces to move on to the next part of the Orobashi's Legacy quest.

Genshin Impact players will get 300 Adventure EXP, 30,000 Mora, 40 Primogems and 4 Hero's Wits after completing this quest.

Orobashi's Legacy: Part 3

Genshin Impact players will need to solve another Sacred Stone Puzzle before finding this ward (Image via miHoYo)

Genshin Impact players have to go to the Sacred Stone Mound next to Chouji, as the ward isn't readibly accessible at the moment. Adjust the Sacred Stone Mound's orientation twice. Then head east, where there's a Thunderbearer Mirror located next to two lightning strike probes. Adjust its elevation once.

Glide down, but ignore the mirror on a floating rock. Instead, keep gliding down toward a Thunderbearer Mirror that's located near two wooden boxes. Adjust its orientation three times.

Now, head to the Thunderbearer Mirror that's located in the middle of this whole ordeal. It should be on a wooden platform, and players need to adjust its orientation three times and its elevation once. Then, head north to to a platform with just one box. Adjust that Thunderbearer Mirror's position once, and its elevation once as well.

Hit the Sacred Stone Mound to complete this puzzle.

The ward's location (Image via miHoYo)

From here, use Elemental Sight and head right. Defeat the three Hydro Slimes, and make a left turn (use Elemental Sight to keep track of where to go). Eventually, Genshin Impact players will find themselves in a cave.

Defeat the Electro Abyss Mage, grab the Electrogranum, and head through the barrier. Afterward, defeat the three Hydro Abyss Mages. Just climb a suitably tall cliff, and jump to grab the first part needed to complete this part of Orobashi's Legacy in Genshin Impact.

The final piece of Orobashi's Legacy: Part 3 can be located here (Image via miHoYo)

The second piece can be obtained when the player moves away from the ward in the left direction. Use Elemental Sight to faintly detect where to go. The player should climb a few cliffs, and then use Electrogranum to pass through a barrier, which carries the final item the player needs to complete Orobashi's Legacy: Part 3.

Remember, players can quickly bolt upward if they have an Electrogranum in Genshin Impact (on PC, the default option is 'T').

The player should now receive 300 Adventure EXP, 30,000 Mora, 40 Primogems and 4 Hero's Wits.

Orobashi's Legacy: Part 4

Kaji will now be located west of Fort Fujitou (Image via miHoYo)

Talk to Kaji, who will be located west of Fort Fujitou in Genshin Impact. This will start Orobashi's Legacy: Part 4 in Genshin Impact. This will prompt Fort Mumei to rise up, which then triggers Orobashi's Legacy: Part 5 quest in Genshin Impact.

Genshin Impact players will get 100 Adventure EXP, 10,000 Mora and 20 Primogems for completing Orobashi's Legacy: Part 4 quest.

Orobashi's Legacy: Part 5

Fort Mumei, as shown in Genshin Impact during the quest (Image via miHoYo)

This quest is instantly triggered upon completing the prior quest in Genshin Impact. Adjust the Sacred Stone Mound's orientation twice. Head west to a crooked Thunderbearer Mirror and adjust its elevation twice.

Go further south-west, and adjust that Thunderbearer Mirror's orientation twice and its elevation once. Then, head south, and adjust that Thunderbearer Mirror's orientation twice and its elevation once, as well.

Head further south-east, and adjust that Thunderbearer Mirror's orientation three times. Go north-east to the final Thunderbearer Mirror, and change its orientation twice. Afterward, attack the Sacred Stone Mound to be done with this puzzle.

If done correctly, Genshin Impact players will finish the lengthy Sacred Stone puzzles (Image via miHoYo)

There should be a Maguu Kenki nearby. Defeat him, and then the Genshin Impact player will only have a few more steps before completely finishing the Orobashi's Legacy quest.

This piece is west of the ward (Image via miHoYo)

This part is easy to see. Just head west and the player won't be able to miss the item there. Pick it up and climb a nearby wall to get a better view of the final item in this quest.

The final part of the Orobashi's Legacy quest series (Image via miHoYo)

Players can either use abilities that propel them upward, or they can go to this spot pictured above and glide toward the item shown on top of the shrine. After the player has both items, they just need to turn them in.

Just head back to Kaji to finish the quest, Orobashi's Legacy: Part 5, as well as complete the quest series as a whole.

Genshin Impact players will get 450 Adventure EXP, 60,000 Mora, 50 Primogems, 6 Hero's Wits and 1 Diagram: Kitain Cross Spear for completing Orobashi's Legacy: Part 5.

They will also get the achievement, "Echo of Fury," on completion of this questline. The reward is 10 primogems.

