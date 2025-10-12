Ghost of Yotei walkthrough: How to complete A Mad Pursuit quest (The Oni)

In Ghost of Yotei, the A Mad Pursuit quest continues the gripping Oni storyline, where players step into the shoes of Atsu, a skilled hunter determined to dismantle the infamous Yotei Six. This mission sends her to the Ishikari Market in pursuit of Mad Goro, a traitorous Oni Raider. The quest blends stealth, investigation, and thrilling combat sequences, making it one of the more cinematic and immersive missions in the game.

Read on to learn how to complete the A Mad Pursuit quest in Ghost of Yotei.

Getting started with A Mad Pursuit quest in Ghost of Yotei

Head to the Ishikari Market

You can begin the quest after venturing into Ishikari Plain, a misty region teeming with danger and hidden clues about the Oni. Once you reach the Ishikari Market, head down the bustling main road until you spot the Bounty Board on your right. Interact with it and accept the bounty titled “The Traitorous Raider Mad Goro.” This action sparks a short cutscene where a group of Oni Raiders are harassing a local barman, marking the start of your adventure.

A Mad Pursuit quest walkthrough: Accept the bounty titled “The Traitorous Raider Mad Goro.” (Image via Sucker Punch || Gamerack on YouTube)

Encounter and defeat the Raiders

This encounter introduces two new Raider types: one tosses volatile bombs, while the other is armed with spears. Timing your dodges becomes crucial, as a single explosion can badly hurt Atsu. Once you’ve cleared the area, speak to the shaken barman to officially begin the mission.

A Mad Pursuit quest walkthrough: Time your dodges carefully (Image via Sucker Punch || Gamerack on YouTube)

Eavesdrop on patrons in the sake bar

Inside the sake bar, the investigation kicks off. Atsu must eavesdrop on the patrons to uncover useful clues. Choosing the right table to listen in on reveals conversations hinting at unrest in Iwami Village. Shortly after, Jubei (also known as Lord Kitamori) arrives and joins Atsu in gathering intelligence. The duo soon realizes they’ve drawn unwanted attention, as a group of Raiders ambushes them outside the bar.

A Mad Pursuit quest walkthrough: Eavesdropping reveals unrest in Iwami Village (Image via Sucker Punch || Gamerack on YouTube)

Defeat the Raiders outside the bar

Eliminate the attackers, prioritizing those carrying lanterns before they can ignite their weapons. Once the skirmish is over, follow Jubei to your horses to begin the long chase toward Iwami Village.

A Mad Pursuit quest walkthrough: Eliminate the group of raiders (Image via Sucker Punch || Gamerack on YouTube)

Completing A Mad Pursuit quest in Ghost of Yotei

Investigate the campsite

Following the guiding wind across the bridge to Iwami Village, Atsu and Jubei encounter a settler who points them toward a suspicious campsite. The area is eerily quiet except for the flickering remains of a fire. Investigate the charred corpse lying nearby to trigger a cutscene involving a group of ronin who are also after Mad Goro’s bounty.

A Mad Pursuit quest walkthrough: Investigate the suspicious campsite (Image via Sucker Punch || Gamerack on YouTube)

Defeat the group of ronin

The ronin's refusal to share their prize forces a standoff that introduces the Feint mechanic. Hold your heavy attack until they make the first move – release too soon, and you’ll pay the price. Once the battle ends, interrogate the surviving ronin to learn of bodies floating downriver, hinting at Goro’s next move.

A Mad Pursuit quest walkthrough: Interrogate the surviving ronin (Image via Sucker Punch || Gamerack on YouTube)

Ride to the Oni Raider camp and find Mad Goro

Ride upstream and follow the grim trail of corpses until you discover an Oni Raider camp. Use your Hankyu or Yumi bow to silently eliminate guards and thin out their numbers before engaging directly.

A Mad Pursuit quest walkthrough: The Oni Raiders camp (Image via Sucker Punch || Gamerack on YouTube)

Examine the Raiders' corpse

Once the area is secure, help Jubei examine the slain Raiders. During the cutscene, use your spyglass to scan the cliffs above - you’ll catch sight of Mad Goro aiming with his weapon. Jubei will distract him while you make your way across a fallen log and swing to the opposite cliffside.

Mad Goro taking aim with his bow. (Image via Sucker Punch || Gamerack on YouTube)

Chase Mad Goro

Goro bombards the area with explosives, igniting the grass, so keep moving and stay low. When you finally reach him, he flees on horseback. Mount up and give chase through a forest engulfed in flames, dodging fiery projectiles while closing the distance.

Chase Mad Goro with your horse (Image via Sucker Punch || Gamerack on YouTube)

Defeat Mad Goro

In the final stretch, once you find him, hide behind boulders to avoid his shots, then use the tall yellow grass to sneak up from the right. Goro fights fiercely, wielding twin kama and occasionally switching to a torch and katana. Avoid his fiery attacks and strike when he overextends.

Avoid his fiery attacks and strike when he overextends (Image via Sucker Punch || Gamerack on YouTube)

Once defeated, Atsu and Jubei subdue him. Though both want justice, their motives diverge – Jubei vows to interrogate Goro before handing him over, promising to honor Atsu’s bounty.

Jubei takes him in for interrogation (Image via Sucker Punch || Gamerack on YouTube)

With Goro captured, the A Mad Pursuit quest concludes, bringing players one step closer to unraveling the mystery of the Yotei Six and setting the stage for the next chapter in Ghost of Yotei’s Oni saga.

That’s everything to know about completing the A Mad Pursuit quest in Ghost of Yotei. Check out our other articles related to the game:

