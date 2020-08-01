The primary source of income in GTA 5's story mode is the various missions that you have to complete. But once the story mode ends and you have accomplished all your tasks, it becomes difficult to earn money.

Many players believe that buying a business is an excellent decision to ensure that cash flow is constant in GTA 5. If you still want to indulge in the luxuries of the open world of this game after completing the missions, buy a business and keep it running, so that you can afford all the items of your preference.

Five best businesses to buy in GTA 5 (story mode)

Here are five of the best businesses in GTA 5 that you can buy to make sure that you have a secondary source of earning:

Smoke on the Water

Smoke on the Water (Image: GTA Base)

This is the best business to buy in GTA 5, as it gives the best returns. You can buy the property if you are playing as Franklin. It is worth $204,000, and in a week, it earns a revenue of $9,300. So, it won't even take six months to recover the investment cost. If you do the math, the property is capable of generating a sum of more than $480,000 per year!

Doppler Cinema

Doppler Cinema (Image: GTA Wiki - Fandom)

This business can be bought by Michael in GTA 5, and has a high cost, though it also earns high revenue. This cinema hall costs a whopping ten million dollars, but thankfully, it draws an income of $132,000 a week. So you can recover the money in one and a half years.

McKenzie Field Hangar

McKenzie Field Hangar (Image: GTA Wiki - Fandom)

Once you complete the Nervous Ron mission, this business can be purchased as Trevor. The cost of this hangar is $150,000, and the revenue comes in on the basis of shipments. For ground shipment, the income is $5,000 per load, and for air shipment, the revenue earned is $7,000 per shipment. You can smuggle weapons and earn revenue through this property in GTA 5.

Los Santos Customs

Los Santos Customs (Image: GameWatcher)

This business can be exclusively purchased by Franklin. If you love fast and sleek cars, you should buy this property, which costs $349,000. The revenue earned, though, is $1,600 per week. This means that the business is not great when it comes to making good profits, but you can customise your cars for free, which is a plus point.

Downtown Cab Co.

Downtown Cab Co. (Image: GTA Base)

This business can also be purchased by Franklin. It is more profitable that Los Santos Customs because the cost of buying it is $200,000, while it makes a revenue of $2,000 per week. So, the investment can be recovered within two years, after which you can enjoy the profits! Also, you get free cab rides!