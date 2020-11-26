GTA Online Weekly Update 11/26: BR8, Deadline, King of the Hill and more

While the upcoming DLC in GTA Online, the Cayo Perico Heist, has dominated the conversation around the game, players should not forget about the Weekly Update.

The weekly update comes around every Thursday and brings with it valuable discounts, a new podium car, and the chance to earn Double or even Triple RP and Cash through certain activities.

For this week in GTA Online, the Podium Car in the Diamond Casino is the open-wheel racer, the Benefactor BR8. Along with that, players will be able to earn Double the RP and Cash in Open-wheel Races.

To add to all the good stuff this week in the game, players can also earn Triple RP and Cash with Deadline Adversary Mode and King of the Hill.

GTA Online Weekly Update 11/26

New Content:

Podium Vehicle: BR8

Double GTA$ and RP Activities:

Open Wheel Races

Advertisement

Triple GTA$ and RP Activities:

Deadline

King of The Hill

Discounted Content:

R88, $2,180,500

Rampant Rocket, $647,500

Hakuchou Drag, $683,200

RE-7B, $1,485,000

Vindicator, $441,000

Nightclubs, 40% Discount

Nightclub Renovations, 30% Discount

All Garages, 40% Discount

Large Special Cargo Warehouses, 30% Discount

Podium Car for this week in GTA Online: Benefactor BR8

"The original race version of the BR8 was a complicated machine. Constructed from over four hundred separate controls, it required inhuman dexterity and a PhD in astrophysics just to start the engine. Benefactor has simplified this into a handful of brightly colored buttons and a colossal insurance premium. Killing yourself has never been so user-friendly."

―Legendary Motorsport description.

The Benefactor BR8 is an open-wheel vehicle designed very much like an F1 car, which contrasts quite well when put alongside the Declasse DR1, which is inspired by IndyCar vehicles.

The BR8 can be won potentially for free from the Diamond Casino in GTA Online.

Also Read: How GTA 5's Winter Update DLC, Cayo Perico Heist, will be the biggest ever update for the game