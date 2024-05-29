How to complete At The Mounds of Madness 2 in Gray Zone Warfare

If you want to get your hands on some advanced weaponry and a great deal of free XP, At The Mounds of Madness 2 in Gray Zone Warfare is the perfect quest for you. In this mission, you must investigate the forsaken village of Ban Pa regarding any possible illicit activity going on in the area. Previously known for its cult-based activities, you must unearth the mysteries associated with this POI (point of interest).

This article provides a step-by-step guide to completing At The Mounds of Madness 2 in Gray Zone Warfare. For more details about the mission objectives and any related information, keep reading.

At The Mounds of Madness 2 in Gray Zone Warfare

At The Mounds of Madness 2 in Gray Zone Warfare runs parallel with The Shadow Over Ban Pa 2, a task offered by Handshake. You can choose to complete either of these missions depending on your vendor preference.

If you complete At The Mounds of Madness 2, you will earn significant reputation points for Artisan, and if not, you will earn the same for Handshake.

Here, your primary objective is to uncover whatever's going down in Ban Pa and any potential threats the area might pose in the near future. With a history of cult-related activities, you've been tasked to investigate Ban Pa and provide actionable intel to Artisan.

That said, let's begin our guide for the mission.

1) Head to the mission location

Mission location (Image via Madfinger Games)

For this mission, you must traverse to Ban Pa. You can choose to go there on foot or take a chopper to the nearest Gray Zone Warfare LZ (Landing Zone), INDIA 1 or INDIA 2. We urge you to choose the former to be more efficient.

Upon reaching the LZ, move towards Ban Pa. You will be met with a lot of hostiles, so make sure you are properly kitted for this mission.

2) Gather intel

Intel location (Image via Madfinger Games)

Head to the village and proceed to clear out all the insurgents holding the fort. Go towards the Elder house in the center of the POI, and proceed to gain entry into the building. Get to the second floor, and take the nearest entrance into the room.

You will be met with an altar and offerings laid beside it. Investigate the area for potential clues. You will discover a book laid beside the altar. Proceed to pick it up, stash it, and head back to base camp.

Deliver the item to Artisan to complete At The Mounds of Madness 2 in Gray Zone Warfare.

At The Mounds of Madness 2 Task Rewards

For completing the infamous At The Mounds of Madness 2 for Artisan, you can get your hands on the following items:

1x AKMN

1,000 XP

+150 Reputation for Artisan

