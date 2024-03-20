Breaking Bad in Infinite Craft is a relatively easy tile to get. You can unlock it within 15 steps, starting from scratch. Once unlocked, you can use it to get to other Breaking Bad-related tiles like Jesse Pinkman, Heisenberg, and more.

Infinite Craft tests your creativity and imagination in building through word association. Starting from mere Earth, Water, Fire, and Wind, you can make Harry Potter, One Piece, Goku, Thanos, Darth Vader, and The Lord of the Rings in the browser game.

How to get Breaking Bad in Infinite Craft: Complete guide

You can get Breaking Bad in Infinite Craft by combining Meth and Dealer. Given the premise of the show, that perfectly fits the bill. The steps to get each of them are as follows:

How to get Dealer in Infinite Craft (Image via neal.fun)

How to get Dealer in Infinite Craft

Earth + Water = Plant

Wind + Plant = Dandelion

Plant + Dandelion = Weed

Plant + Plant = Tree

Tree + Dandelion = Wish

Tree + Wish = Money

Money + Weed = Dealer

How to get Weed in Infinite Craft (Image via neal.fun)

How to get Weed in Infinite Craft

Plant + Water = Swamp

Water + Dandelion = Wine

Wine + Swamp = Moonshine

Wind + Earth = Dust

Wine + Dust = Vinegar

Vinegar + Vinegar = Acid

Moonshine + Acid = Meth

How to get Breaking Bad in Infinite Craft (Image via neal.fun)

Combining these two will net you Breaking Bad in Infinite Craft. The tile can then be used to create other cards from the series universe. Some of them are as follows:

Breaking Bad + Conductor = Heisenberg

Breaking Bad + Movie = El Camino

Breaking Bad + Fish = Jesse Pinkman

Breaking Bad + Lake = Meth Lab

Breaking Bad + Captain = Captain Cook

Breaking Bad + Meth = Walter White

