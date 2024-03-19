Unlocking Game of Thrones in Infinite Craft is relatively easy. You will be able to get to it within 10 steps. You can then use the tile to create more Westeros-related cards, such as Jon Snow, Joffrey, Khaleesi, and more.
Infinite Craft's unique gameplay allows you to create a variety of cards and tiles. Harry Potter, One Piece, Goku, Thanos, Darth Vader, and The Lord of the Rings are all available, provided you are able to crack how to get them. We have jotted down the requirements below on how to get Game of Thrones in Infinite Craft.
Getting Game of Thrones in Infinite Craft: Complete guide
You need Dragon and Book to get Game of Thrones in Infinite Craft. The steps to get each of them are as follows:
How to get Dragon in Infinite Craft
- Earth + Water = Plant
- Plant + Water = Swamp
- Fire + Swamp = Dragon
How to get Book in Infinite Craft
- Plant + Plant = Tree
- Tree + Water = River
- River + Tree = Paper
- Paper + Paper = Book
Finally, combine Dragon and Book to get Game of Thrones. Other possible recipes that you craft with the block are as follows:
- Game of Thrones + Wind = Winter
- Game of Thrones + Bride = Red Wedding
- Game of Thrones + Plant = White Walker
- Game of Thrones + Venus = Daenerys Targaryen
- Game of Thrones + Tree = Throne
- Game of Thrones + Asia = Dothraki
- Game of Thrones + Earth = Westeros
- Game of Thrones + Island = Dragonstone
- Game of Thrones + Paperboy = Jon Snow
- Game of Thrones + Fish = Joffrey
- Game of Thrones + Star = Stark
- Game of Thrones + Mountain = The Mountain
- Game of Thrones + Fuel = Fire and Ice
- Game of Thrones + Divorce = Khaleesi
- Game of Thrones + Conductor = Tyrion
Given the large and ardent following of Game of Thrones, it is no surprise that fans will want to unlock as many cards and tiles associated with it in the browser game.
