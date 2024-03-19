Unlocking Game of Thrones in Infinite Craft is relatively easy. You will be able to get to it within 10 steps. You can then use the tile to create more Westeros-related cards, such as Jon Snow, Joffrey, Khaleesi, and more.

Infinite Craft's unique gameplay allows you to create a variety of cards and tiles. Harry Potter, One Piece, Goku, Thanos, Darth Vader, and The Lord of the Rings are all available, provided you are able to crack how to get them. We have jotted down the requirements below on how to get Game of Thrones in Infinite Craft.

Getting Game of Thrones in Infinite Craft: Complete guide

You need Dragon and Book to get Game of Thrones in Infinite Craft. The steps to get each of them are as follows:

Getting Dragon in Infinite Craft (Image via neal.fun)

How to get Dragon in Infinite Craft

Earth + Water = Plant

Plant + Water = Swamp

Fire + Swamp = Dragon

Getting Book in Infinite Craft (Image via neal.fun)

How to get Book in Infinite Craft

Plant + Plant = Tree

Tree + Water = River

River + Tree = Paper

Paper + Paper = Book

Getting Game of Thrones in Infinite Craft (Image via neal.fun)

Finally, combine Dragon and Book to get Game of Thrones. Other possible recipes that you craft with the block are as follows:

Game of Thrones + Wind = Winter

Game of Thrones + Bride = Red Wedding

Game of Thrones + Plant = White Walker

Game of Thrones + Venus = Daenerys Targaryen

Game of Thrones + Tree = Throne

Game of Thrones + Asia = Dothraki

Game of Thrones + Earth = Westeros

Game of Thrones + Island = Dragonstone

Game of Thrones + Paperboy = Jon Snow

Game of Thrones + Fish = Joffrey

Game of Thrones + Star = Stark

Game of Thrones + Mountain = The Mountain

Game of Thrones + Fuel = Fire and Ice

Game of Thrones + Divorce = Khaleesi

Game of Thrones + Conductor = Tyrion

Given the large and ardent following of Game of Thrones, it is no surprise that fans will want to unlock as many cards and tiles associated with it in the browser game.

