How To Solve Sanctum Sigil Puzzles In Blue Prince

You'll come across Sanctum Sigil Puzzles in Blue Prince while trying to reach room 46. Upon reaching this room for the first time, players will find the first sanctum key and a second visit provides a clue that hints at the locations of the rest of the seven key spots.

The clue comes in the form of poetry, which, thankfully, pinpoints the locations of the keys in quite a straightforward way. After uncovering all of the eight Sanctum Keys, players will be able to unlock the doors in the Inner Sanctum of Blue Prince.

Let us take a look at how players can solve this mystery in Raw Fury's new rogue-like puzzle adventure.

Taking a look at the Sanctum Sigil Puzzles in Blue Prince

After heading towards the Underground and making your way through the geared pathways, you will come across the Underpass and end up in a room with a crescent moon logo in the middle, eight doors, and a lever that unlocks Room 46 through the antechamber.

These eight doors take you to individual rooms with giant contraptions, where you will need to solve eight individual puzzles with a similar mechanic to unlock The Trophy of Sigils achievement.

How the Sanctum Sigil Puzzles work

Going from left to right, every door in the Inner Sanctum contains an interactive dial that switches different elements of a large mechanism found towards the rear of the room. The mechanism has a symbol in the middle and several other layers of symbols and lines.

This rogue-like puzzle adventure presents a new mystery every day (Image via Raw Fury)

The first or topmost dial adjusts the interior shapes, the second dial adjusts the dividing lines, the third dial controls the number rays, and the fourth dial changes the symbols at the boundary.

Players will be able to find clues for these puzzles all around the mansion, however, we will take a look at the complete solutions below. Please note that the positioning of the elements in these puzzles will be described via the position of the hours in a clock.

First Sanctum Sigil Puzzle (Elongated shield) solution

Inner Symbol: 5 Chips at 12, 3, 5, 7, 9 o'clock positions

Dividers: 3 Antenna crosses at 1, 6, 11 o'clock positions

Boundary: Alternating small and large circles

Second Sanctum Sigil Puzzle (pentagon) solution

Inner Symbol: 8 double triangles in each spot

Dividers: 4 Antenna crosses at 2, 4, 8, 10 o'clock positions

Boundary: wavy bolt lines

Third Sanctum Sigil Puzzle (double triangle) solution

Inner Symbol: 5 squares with dots in the middle at 12, 3, 5, 7, 9 o'clock positions

Dividers: 3 wavy bolt lines at 1, 6, 11 o'clock positions

Boundary: V shapes

Fourth Sanctum Sigil Puzzle (hourglass) solution

Inner Symbol: 5 flowers at 12, 3, 5, 7, 9 o'clock positions

Dividers: 3 triple lines at 1, 6, 11 o'clock positions

Boundary: The symbols "| - |" in continuous pattern

Fifth Sanctum Sigil Puzzle (heart) solution

Inner Symbol: 8 triple lines (vertical) in each spot

Dividers: 4 dotted lines at 2, 4, 8, 10 o'clock positions

Boundary: alternating straight and inverted triangles

Sixth Sanctum Sigil Puzzle (hemisphere) solution

Inner Symbol: 8 dotted eggs in each spot

Dividers: 8 straight single lines in each spot

Boundary: small hollow circles

Seventh Sanctum Sigil Puzzle (puzzle piece) solution

Inner Symbol: 8 pizzas in each spot

Dividers: 5 wavy single lines at 12, 1.5, 3, 6, 9 o'clock positions

Boundary: rectangular crests and troughs

Eighth Sanctum Sigil Puzzle (diamond) solution

Inner Symbol: 4x double triangles at the bottom half of the mechanism

Dividers: 5 curved lines at the top half of the mechanism

Boundary: slanted lines in a square format

After solving all eight puzzles, players will unlock The Trophy of Sigils achievement, alongside some other mini-puzzles and paintings in various rooms.

