How to tune Echoes in Wuthering Waves

Echoes are the key ingredient for building characters in Wuthering Waves. You can pair this equipment with the Resonators to grant them additional attributes and bonus effects, all of which influence their combat prowess. Although the Echoes serve a similar purpose to artifacts in Genshin Impact or relics in Honkai Star Rail, their development process is somewhat different.

Instead of unlocking random stats at a certain level, Kuro Games has made it so that you have to tune them separately to summon an attribute arbitrarily. This step is a must, considering how essential some stats are for scaling a character’s ability. Hence, this guide will cover everything you need to know to tune Echoes in Wuthering Waves.

A complete guide to tune Echoes in Wuthering Waves

Echo Tuning screen (Image via Kuro Games)

The Echoes in Wuthering Waves roll with a primary stat, while the rest has to be tuned in manually at every breakpoint. So, first, level them up properly using the different variants of Premium, Advanced, or other rarities of Sealed Tubes. Also, remember that after every five levels, a tuning slot is unlocked.

Trending

You can select the Echoes directly from the character screen or use the backpack feature from the in-game pause menu. There should be a dedicated slot for this equipment, regardless of the option you’ve selected.

After raising them properly, click on Upgrade and select Echo Tuning from the icons in the upper left corner of the screen. On the slider below, set up the number of attempts you want to roll for. Normally, you get a total of five attempts on maxed-out golden equipment and four in the case of purple.

Now, hit Tuning to imbue the Echo with random attributes. This should also consume a fixed amount of Tuners from the respective rarity.

How to get Echo Tuners in Wuthering Waves?

Premium Tuners are a rare commodity (Image via Kuro Games)

The Echo Tuners can be obtained primarily by completing the Tacet Field in Wuthering Waves. They are challenge arenas that pop up on the map once you reach Union Level 19.

However, it is best to farm them after SOL3 Phase Rank 5, as you get better drop rates on Premium Tuners. You can also obtain the development item from chests, exchange shops, and events.

It is worth noting that the alternate sources aren’t as reliable as the Tacet Field even though you have to exchange 60x Waveplates to get them. Overall, tuners are a rare commodity, so make sure to use them carefully.

Follow Sportskeeda's Wuthering Waves hub for more information and updates.