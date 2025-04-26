Marathon devs are disabling mouse magnetism after heavy backlash from community

Bungie’s new first-person extraction shooter, Marathon, recently faced a lot of backlash for implementing mouse magnetism by default. Although the game is currently in its closed alpha stage, it has been under development for almost six years and is set to officially release on September 23, 2025.
However, in response to the feedback from the community, the developers have decided to provide a patch update in the closed alpha itself. This patch will come with some necessary changes, including the complete removal of mouse magnetism. Here is everything you need to know.
Mouse magnetism in Marathon is being completely removed after backlash from the community
The Marathon development team has decided to completely remove the mouse magnetism feature from the game after it faced heavy backlash from the community. It was a feature that was plaguing numerous players, and they complained that it was unnecessary to the point that it made the game absolutely skill-less.
For context, mouse magnetism refers to a slight "aim assist" that players experience when firing their weapon. This makes every player have the same precise aim, thereby making gunfights feel more "robotic."
It was a common theme among players that mouse magnetism did not belong in the PvP genre. Popular content creator Enders had also addressed this issue a few days back, where he complained that the game was unplayable, specifically because of this feature. He even went on to call the game “Dead on Arrival” if they did not remove the feature completely.
Listening to the feedback, the devs have quickly decided to remove mouse magnetism from Marathon. They will also be fixing some other issues with the game, the details of which have not yet been disclosed.
This covers everything you need to know about the upcoming patch update in the game. It is quite satisfying to see that the developers are listening to the community and acting accordingly, as this close interaction is what ultimately brings success to a game.
