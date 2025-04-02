Pot Sprinklers in Schedule 1: How to get and use

By Shrayan Mitra
Modified Apr 02, 2025 11:07 GMT
A detailed overview of Pot Sprinklers in Schedule 1 (Image via TVGS)
Pot Sprinklers in Schedule 1 help you automatically water plants, making it an essential part of the manufacturing process. Moreover, these items do not require a water source, which is especially helpful in areas that lack plumbing. Despite being expensive, these are a must-buy in the later stages of the game as it becomes increasingly difficult to keep track of every plant’s status.

Here is everything you need to know about Pot Sprinklers in Schedule 1.

Check out: All drugs in Schedule 1 and how to unlock them

Details about Pot Sprinklers in Schedule 1

Pot Sprinklers in Schedule 1 are not that difficult to obtain. As soon as you finish the game’s prologue and get access to the town, you will unlock Dan’s Hardware Store. Here you can get as many Pot Sprinklers as you want, each costing $200.

Note: You will need separate Pot Sprinklers for each of your pots.

Dan&#039;s Hardware Store in Schedule 1 (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || TVGS)
Once you have acquired a Pot Sprinkler, head back to the area where you wish to set it up and follow these simple steps. It is important to note that you will also need a grow tent and a pot with soil.

  • Set up your grow tent.
  • Place the pot inside and pour soil into it.
  • Set the Pot Sprinkler just beside the grow tent so that its hose goes through one of the openings in the grow tent and lands on top of the pot inside.
  • Now simply click on the Sprinkler to activate it

This is a simple enough setup and will save you a lot of time when looking after multiple pots. That said, there are a few drawbacks to this item.

Firstly, they take up a lot of space, which is difficult to manage as you increase the number of pots. Furthermore, if you decide to hire a botanist in the future, then these items will become useless as the botanist will always act independently and never interact with them.

This covers everything you need to know about Pot Sprinklers in Schedule 1. They are a great addition if you wish to automate your growing process, but you need to make a decision between these or a botanist, as both will cost you a lot of money.

Edited by Abhishek Manikandan
