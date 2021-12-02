Roblox Brookhaven codes (December 2021)

Roblox Brookhaven has a massive world for players to roleplay the life they choose.
Players can explore different careers, earn money, save up for expensive rides, and even build their own house. Roblox Brookhaven is first and foremost a roleplaying game, and there is also a major social aspect to it.
Like other Roblox games, Brookhaven has codes. However, codes aren’t implemented in a way that offers free rewards like Jailbreak. Instead, they are music codes to be used with boomboxes or various in-game stereo systems.
All valid codes for the month of December 2021 in Roblox Brookhaven
Here is every currently available code for Brookhaven. They’re as follows:
- 4591688095: Justin Bieber - Yummy
- 143666548: Mii Channel Music
- 189105508: Frozen - Let It Go
- 1321038120: Ocean Eyes - Billie Eilish
- 5315279926: Bad Child - Tones and I
- 1259050178: A Roblox Rap - Merry Christmas Roblox
- 1725273277: Chanel - Frank Ocean
- 224845627: The Kitty Cat Dance
- 154664102: You’ve Been Trolled
- 614018503: Baby Shark
- 1243143051: Jingle Oof (Jingle Bells parody)
- 6403599974: Telepatia - Kali Uchis
- 3400778682: Pokemon Sword and Shield Gym theme
- 1894066752: Fake Love - BTS
- 6606223785: Levitating - Dua Lipa
- 5937000690: Chika Chika - Chikatto
- 249672730: On My Way - Illijah
- 748726200: No Limit - Casi
- 6177409271: Paparazzi (cover) - Kim Dracula
- 521116871: Say So - Doja Cat
- 186317099: Life Goes On - 2Pac
- 5253604010: Capone - Oh No
- 5760198930: Sofia - Clairo
- 1845016505: Believer
- 5595658625: Overwhelmed - Royal & the Serpent
- 225150067: Suga Suga - Baby Bash ft. Frankie J.
- 6159978466: You Belong With Me - Taylor Swift
- 5145539495: What’s Love Got to Do with It - Tina Turner
- 6463211475: Jalebi Baby - Tesher
How to redeem Roblox Brookhaven codes
With so many Brookhaven codes to use, it’s natural to want to redeem them. To start with, players need to log into Roblox, launch Brookhaven, and make sure they have 150 Robux. To unlock the ability to use Brookhaven codes, players can follow these steps:
Step 1: On the left part of the screen, there’s a small shopping cart. That’s the Brookhaven shop. Select it to open the menu.
Step 2: From the shop menu, choose the Music icon.
Step 3: In the small text box that appears below, click on the smaller Music icon. This will open a prompt to buy the Music Pass for Brookhaven.