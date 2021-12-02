Roblox Brookhaven codes (December 2021)

Roblox Brookhaven has a massive world for players to roleplay the life they choose.

Players can explore different careers, earn money, save up for expensive rides, and even build their own house. Roblox Brookhaven is first and foremost a roleplaying game, and there is also a major social aspect to it.

Like other Roblox games, Brookhaven has codes. However, codes aren’t implemented in a way that offers free rewards like Jailbreak. Instead, they are music codes to be used with boomboxes or various in-game stereo systems.

All valid codes for the month of December 2021 in Roblox Brookhaven

Here is every currently available code for Brookhaven. They’re as follows:

4591688095 : Justin Bieber - Yummy

: Justin Bieber - Yummy 143666548 : Mii Channel Music

: Mii Channel Music 189105508 : Frozen - Let It Go

: Frozen - Let It Go 1321038120 : Ocean Eyes - Billie Eilish

: Ocean Eyes - Billie Eilish 5315279926 : Bad Child - Tones and I

: Bad Child - Tones and I 1259050178 : A Roblox Rap - Merry Christmas Roblox

: A Roblox Rap - Merry Christmas Roblox 1725273277 : Chanel - Frank Ocean

: Chanel - Frank Ocean 224845627 : The Kitty Cat Dance

: The Kitty Cat Dance 154664102 : You’ve Been Trolled

: You’ve Been Trolled 614018503 : Baby Shark

: Baby Shark 1243143051 : Jingle Oof (Jingle Bells parody)

: Jingle Oof (Jingle Bells parody) 6403599974 : Telepatia - Kali Uchis

: Telepatia - Kali Uchis 3400778682 : Pokemon Sword and Shield Gym theme

: Pokemon Sword and Shield Gym theme 1894066752 : Fake Love - BTS

: Fake Love - BTS 6606223785 : Levitating - Dua Lipa

: Levitating - Dua Lipa 5937000690 : Chika Chika - Chikatto

: Chika Chika - Chikatto 249672730 : On My Way - Illijah

: On My Way - Illijah 748726200 : No Limit - Casi

: No Limit - Casi 6177409271 : Paparazzi (cover) - Kim Dracula

: Paparazzi (cover) - Kim Dracula 521116871 : Say So - Doja Cat

: Say So - Doja Cat 186317099 : Life Goes On - 2Pac

: Life Goes On - 2Pac 5253604010 : Capone - Oh No

: Capone - Oh No 5760198930 : Sofia - Clairo

: Sofia - Clairo 1845016505 : Believer

: Believer 5595658625 : Overwhelmed - Royal & the Serpent

: Overwhelmed - Royal & the Serpent 225150067 : Suga Suga - Baby Bash ft. Frankie J.

: Suga Suga - Baby Bash ft. Frankie J. 6159978466 : You Belong With Me - Taylor Swift

: You Belong With Me - Taylor Swift 5145539495 : What’s Love Got to Do with It - Tina Turner

: What’s Love Got to Do with It - Tina Turner 6463211475: Jalebi Baby - Tesher

How to redeem Roblox Brookhaven codes

The Music Pass is necessary for redeeming codes (Image via Roblox)

With so many Brookhaven codes to use, it’s natural to want to redeem them. To start with, players need to log into Roblox, launch Brookhaven, and make sure they have 150 Robux. To unlock the ability to use Brookhaven codes, players can follow these steps:

Step 1: On the left part of the screen, there’s a small shopping cart. That’s the Brookhaven shop. Select it to open the menu.

Step 2: From the shop menu, choose the Music icon.

Step 3: In the small text box that appears below, click on the smaller Music icon. This will open a prompt to buy the Music Pass for Brookhaven.

Edited by Siddharth Satish