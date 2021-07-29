Roblox codes for Muscle Legends (July 2021)

Roblox codes are a great way for games like Muscle Legends to give players an incentive to jump in.

There are so many Roblox codes across the vast amount of games on the platform. Muscle Legends is just another to add to the list. Codes are a way to boost your experience in the game.

Codes do come and go, however. Roblox codes often expire and players miss out. Of course, a good amount of codes are replaced with new ones that provide similar rewards.

Roblox: Muscle Legends codes in July 2021

Muscle Legends is a game where players workout to make those gains. The goal is for the player to be strong enough to brawl with other players and cement themself as one of the more dominant individuals.

@Roblox how can we find codes for muscle legends — Cassandra Martin (@Cassand74147282) July 20, 2021

Strength, agility and durability all factor into the player versus player brawls. To be the best of the best. Redeeming the following active codes will give one a leg up over the competition.

rostgems10: Redeem this code to get 10,000 Gems

Redeem this code to get 10,000 Gems Musclestorm50: Redeem this code to get 1,500 Strength

Redeem this code to get 1,500 Strength spacegems50: Redeem this code to get 5,000 Gems

Redeem this code to get 5,000 Gems megalift50: Redeem this code to get 250 Strength

Redeem this code to get 250 Strength speedy50: Redeem this code to get 250 Agility

Redeem this code to get 250 Agility Skyagility50: Redeem this code to get 500 Agility

Redeem this code to get 500 Agility galaxycrystal50: Redeem this code to get 5,000 Gems

Redeem this code to get 5,000 Gems supermuscle100: Redeem this code to get 200 Strength

Redeem this code to get 200 Strength launch250: Redeem this code to get 250 Gems

Redeem this code to get 250 Gems epicreward500: Redeem this code to get 500 Gems

Redeem this code to get 500 Gems superpunch100: Redeem this code to get 100 Strength

All of the codes for Muscle Legends are active in Roblox. There are no expired codes at this point. Players can load into the game, input these codes and acquire the rewards to make themselves as strong as possible.

To redeem these codes, there is a button that says "CODES" on the main screen of Muscle Legends. Click that button, copy and paste one of the above codes and click enter to receive the gift.

These codes will help players flex their muscles in Roblox Muscle Legends. Gems, strength and durability are important aspects of the character. Gems help with making purchases while the latter two are stats that allow one to succeed in brawls.

