Roblox Flood Escape 2 Codes (August 2021)

Flood Escape 2 is one of many games on Roblox that have codes players can redeem. Over time, new codes are added and old ones are moved to the expired list. As always, each month has the potential to bring new free content in the form of a code in Flood Escape 2.

The content that the code provides will always depend on the type of game that players are in. Flood Escape 2 is a parkour adventure game where players traverse different maps. Players essentially need to use their platforming skills to avoid falling or drowning.

Codes that can be claimed in Roblox Flood Escape 2 reflect the type of game that it is. Players can expect codes that give XP, gems, or coins for use within the game.

Roblox Flood Escape 2 codes as of August 2021

The list of active and expired Flood Escape 2 codes can be found below.

Roblox Flood Escape 2 active codes (August 2021)

LuckyNumber7 - Code redemption gives players 7 Gems, 70 Coins, and 700 XP

Roblox Flood Escape 2 expired codes

finally - Code redemption gives players 50 coins and 20 Gems

LotsOfItems - Code redemption gives players 200 Coins

Happy400M - Code redemption gives players100 coins, 30 gems, and 1,000 XP

iwannavote - Code redemption gives players 60 coins and 10 Gems

MadeYouLook - Code redemption gives players 100 Coins and 50 Gems

25KMembers - Code redemption gives players 20 Gems

WannaSeeMeSpeedrun? - Code redemption gives players Speedrunner Item

4000onTwitter - Code redemption gives players 60 coins and 10 Gems

2021goodwill - Code redemption gives players 100 coins, 50 Gems, and 1,000 XP

happybirthdayfloodescape2 - Code redemption gives players the third anniversary cake

Players should make sure to check back frequently when looking for Roblox Flood Escape 2 codes. They can expire at any given time or new ones can be added. But players will also need to redeem the codes themselves.

How to redeem codes in Roblox Flood Escape 2

Codes in Roblox need to be redeemed within the specific game they were made for. So players should start by opening up Flood Escape 2.

Once the player is in, the next step is to look towards the menu located at the bottom of the screen. In that menu there will be an icon for a shopping bag. The icon will take players to the store and there will be another option for codes.

The final step is to enter the code in that menu and enter it in. Players will receive their rewards.

