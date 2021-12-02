Roblox Funky Friday codes (December 2021)

Despite its simplicity, Roblox Funky Friday has grown to be a wildly popular game. In a nutshell, Roblox Funky Friday can be described as Dance Dance Revolution meets Roblox.

Like most Roblox games, Funky Friday has its own code redemption system. Players can take advantage of these for free items and in-game currency (Points). It can be a great way to purchase new animations and emotes, adding flavor to a player's presentation on stage. Here are all the working codes for Roblox Funky Friday.

All valid Roblox Funky Friday codes for the month of December 2021

All valid codes for Roblox Funky Friday as of December 2021 have been listed below. These codes tend to expire very quickly and players are recommended to redeem them as soon as possible. The codes are as follows:

: Redeems for a Funky Cheese animation 9keyishere : Redeems for 500 Points

: Redeems for the Radio emote 100kactive : Redeems for 250 Points

: Redeems for 500 Points SMASHTHATLIKEBUTTON : Redeems for 300 Points

: Redeems for 250 Points 1MILFAVS : Redeems for a Boombox animation

: Redeems for 500 Points 19DOLLAR: Redeems for a Rick Roll animation

How to redeem Roblox Funky Friday codes

After players have signed into Roblox and launched Funky Friday, they must follow these steps to redeem a valid code:

Step 1: In the top-left corner of the screen, there are several menu icons. Pick the Twitter icon.

Step 2: When the Codes menu appears, type in a valid Funky Friday code into the empty text box.

Step 3: Select Redeem.

What is Roblox Funky Friday?

Players who enjoy rhythm-based games should give Funky Friday a try. Taking a page out of Dance Dance Revolution's book, Funky Friday is all about rhythm, timing, and music. Oncoming music notes will appear on the screen and players are required to hit the corresponding button to keep the music and rhythm going.

Players are welcome to play entirely by themselves or, alternatively, wait for another player to join in and face off against one another. Either way, Points can be earned and traded for fabulous cosmetic items.

Edited by Danyal Arabi