Roblox Funky Friday codes (January 2022)

Roblox Funky Friday continues to be an enjoyable yet easily approachable game. As long as you have an ounce of rhythm, join in on the fun.

Like many Roblox games, Funky Friday has its very own Roblox promotional codes. With the help of a few codes, players can collect quite a bounty of free items like cosmetic goodies and in-game currency (Points). It’s a great way of hitting the stage in fabulous fashion right out of the gate.

Roblox Funky Friday: Every working code in January 2022

For January 2022, the codes listed below are currently valid and working. However, these codes should be redeemed immediately. They tend to expire fast. The codes are as follows:

1BILCHEESE : Redeems for the Funky Cheese animation

9keyishere : Redeems for 500 free Points

100kactive : Redeems for 250 free Points

Halfbillion : Redeems for 500 free Points

smashthatlikebutton : Redeems for 300 free Points

250M : Redeems for 250 free Points

19DOLLAR : Redeems for a free RickRoll animation

100M: Redeems for 500 free Points

1MILFAVS : Redeems for Boombox animation

MILLIONLIKES: Redeems for Radio emote

The most valuable rewards players will get are free emotes and animations. Those given out for free are amongst the more expensive cosmetic goodies players can purchase.

How to redeem Roblox Funky Friday codes

The in-game codes menu (Image via Sportskeeda)

Funky Friday codes must be redeemed in-game. To do this, log into Roblox, launch Funky Friday and follow these steps:

Step 1: Look in the top-left corner. Select the Twitter icon.

Step 2: Where it says “ENTER HERE”, replace it with a valid Funky Friday code. Funky Friday codes are not case-sensitive.

Step 3: Select the Redeem button to collect the listed rewards automatically.

What is Roblox Funky Friday?

For players looking to exercise their musical rhythm, give Roblox Funky Friday a try. Music notes scroll on-screen, where players are meant to hit each note corresponding to the music playing. Hit the notes on time to earn points. Players can play solo or face off against others.

