Roblox Funky Friday codes (November 2021)

For musically-inclined Roblox players, Roblox Funky Friday is perfect for practicing rhythm. The gameplay is simple. Hit oncoming notes and follow the beats of the track. By acing the game, players earn points.

Another way to earn points is by using Roblox Funky Friday codes. Purchase animated emotes and tags sooner rather than later with these codes.

Roblox Funky Friday: All valid codes

In-game cosmetics can be bought with Points (Image via Roblox)

Listed below are all currently valid codes in Funky Friday. Use these codes immediately to earn free items and points.

MILLIONLIKES : Redeem for Radio Emote

: Redeem for Radio Emote 100kactive : Redeem for 250 Points

: Redeem for 250 Points Halfbillion : Redeem for 500 Points

: Redeem for 500 Points smashthatlikebutton : Redeem for 300 Points

: Redeem for 300 Points 250M : Redeem for 250 Points

: Redeem for 250 Points 1MILFAVS : Redeem for the Boombox Animation

: Redeem for the Boombox Animation 100M : Redeem for 500 Points

: Redeem for 500 Points 19DOLLAR: Redeem for the RickRoll animation

The most valuable resource Funky Friday provides with these cards are the points. Players can purchase them using Roblox but can otherwise be earned by playing the game.

How to redeem Roblox Funky Friday codes

Only valid codes work here (Image via Roblox)

Now that you have several valid Funky Friday codes, it’s time you learn how to use them. For the uninitiated, Funky Friday has a system for redeeming codes. Visit Roblox, log in, then launch Funky Friday and follow these steps:

Step 1: Look in the top-left corner of the screen. There are several menu icons. Pick the Twitter icon. This will launch the Codes menu.

Step 2: Type or copy and paste a code into the empty text box. Note: Codes are case-sensitive.

Step 3: Select Redeem. A confirmation message appears if you were successful.

Roblox Funky Friday: All expired codes

Expired codes hold no value anymore (Image via Roblox)

As of writing this article, there are no expired Funky Friday codes. However, that will probably change shortly. All valid Funky Friday codes will eventually expire. You should always assume that the code becomes invalid after an update or patch. Use Roblox codes immediately.

