Roblox Funky Friday Codes (October 2021)

Roblox Funky Friday, like many games on Roblox, employs an in-game currency called Points that can be used to purchase cosmetic items, such as emotes and animations. Thankfully, none offer any unfair advantage, so they’re completely optional.

Points are usually bought with Robux, real money, or for winning against other players, but a handful of codes offer Points for free. Here are all the known Funky Friday codes to get you started.

Roblox Funky Friday Codes

Type in any one of these codes to redeem features in Roblox Funky Friday.

100kactive : Redeem for 250 Points

: Redeem for 250 Points 250M : Redeem for 250 Points

: Redeem for 250 Points smashthatlikebutton : Redeem for 300 Points

: Redeem for 300 Points Halfbillion : Redeem for 500 Points

: Redeem for 500 Points 100M : Redeem code for 500 Points

: Redeem code for 500 Points 1MILFAVS : Redeem for the Boombox Animation

: Redeem for the Boombox Animation 19DOLLAR : Redeem code for the RickRoll animation

: Redeem code for the RickRoll animation MILLIONLIKES: Redeem for Radio Emote

How to redeem Roblox Funky Friday Codes

With so many Funky Friday codes to redeem, players must take advantage and accrue some rewards. Finding where to use the code is simple. Head over to the Roblox homepage, log into your account, and launch Funky Friday.

Once the game launches, look to the top-left corner of the screen. You will see several in-game options. Click on the Twitter icon. It will open a window in the middle of your screen.

In the text box, type in one of the codes listed in the previous section, then select “Redeem.” Upon correctly typing the code, you will see it replaced with “Success,” and receive the items.

What is Roblox Funky Friday?

Funky Friday is a rhythm game, similar to the likes of Guitar Hero or Dance, Dance, Revolution. Music plays in the background and players are required to hit the oncoming notes in a specific rhythm.

One can go solo or face off against an opponent. Doing so earns Points, which can be used to buy emotes and animations.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul