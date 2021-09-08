Roblox Funky Friday Codes (September 2021)

Roblox Funky Friday is a rhythm game based on the popular 2020 title Friday Night Funkin'.

The goal is to battle against other players in Roblox Funky Friday, hitting notes on time, getting a better score, and winning. As players win or lose, they gain points to purchase other emotes or animations.

For those looking to dive into Roblox Funky Friday, there are a handful of active promotional codes available as of September 2021. Points and animations from these codes will get you started off on the right path.

Codes for Roblox Funky Friday (September 2021)

A rap battle in Funky Friday. (Image via Roblox Corporation)

Active Codes

Points are earned in Roblox Funky Friday are based on how well you do during a song. Points can then be used to purchase animations at Bom's Shop. You can skip that part for a short while by entering the following codes for Points.

MILLIONLIKES: Redeem this code for the Radio Emote

100kactive: Redeem this code for 250 Points

Halfbillion: Redeem this code for 500 Points

smashthatlikebutton: Redeem this code for 300 Points

250M: Redeem this code for 250 Points

1MILFAVS: Redeem this code for the Boombox Animation

100M: Redeem this code for 500 Points

19DOLLAR: Redeem this code for the RickRoll animation

Expired Codes

There are no expired codes. Every code created by the developers for Roblox Funky Friday is currently active and can be redeemed for their respective in-game reward.

How to redeem codes in Roblox Funky Friday

The code redemption window in Funky Friday. (Image via Roblox Corporation)

Roblox Funky Friday lets players redeem codes in a similar fashion to many other Roblox games. Launch the game and look up to the top of the screen in Roblox Funky Friday.

There will be a button to press that looks like the Twitter icon. Click on that to open a new window with a text box. Copy and paste the code you want to redeem into that text box.

Make sure it is entered exactly as it appears, due to the codes being case sensitive in order to work. After the code is entered, press Redeem and the Roblox Funky Friday reward will be added to your character.

